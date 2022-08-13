The Hundred: Alana King becomes first woman to take hat-trick in competition as Trent Rockets beat Manchester Originals

Australia leg-spinner Alana King became the first female to take a hat-trick in The Hundred as Trent Rockets thumped Manchester Originals by 43 runs...

Story of the match

King was in regal form for Rockets at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, bowling Cordelia Griffith (12) and Kate Cross (0) either side of pinning Sophie Ecclestone (0) lbw as Originals limped to 76 all out from 87 balls in reply to Rockets' 119-5 from 100 deliveries.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player King became the first woman to take a hat-trick in The Hundred as her side crushed Manchester Originals

The 26-year-old - who finished with figures of 4-15 from her 20 deliveries - would have bagged four wickets in four balls had Rockets gone for the lbw review once Ellie Threlkeld was struck on the pad.

King had earlier chipped in with an unbeaten 19 from nine balls, supporting top-scorer Abbey Freeborn (45no off 38), after a Rockets top order missing captain Nat Sciver for personal reasons had failed to fire.

The Hundred: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets - score summary Trent Rockets 119-5 from 100 balls - Freeborn (45no from 38 balls), King (19no off nine balls); Dottin (2-21 from 20 balls), Cross (1-19 from 20 balls) Manchester Originals 76 all out from 87 balls - King (4-15 from 20 balls), Bryce (2-2 from 12 balls), Glenn (2-14 from 20 balls)

Originals' international top four also stuttered, with Lizelle Lee (17 off 13), Emma Lamb (0 off 2), Deandra Dottin (0 off 2) and Amy Satterthwaite (9 off 15) contributing just 26 runs between them.

Tickets for The Hundred are selling fast! If you want to be part of the action, go to thehundred.com/tickets

Lee - who had smashed the first ball of the innings, bowled by Katherine Brunt, for six - fell to a superb one-handed catch from Sarah Glenn as the fielder backpedalled from mid-off, while Dottin sliced the impressive King to short third.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sarah Glenn took a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Lizelle Lee as Originals were rolled for 87 at Emirates Old Trafford

Dottin (2-21 from 20 balls) led a fine bowling performance from Originals earlier in the day - but King was the star by the end of it as Rockets ran out handsome winners in Manchester, with Kathryn Bryce (2-2 from 12 balls) and Glenn (2-14 from 20) also impressing for the visitors and King capping her display with a diving catch to remove Ami Campbell (13).

Hero of the Match, Alana King: I hope Shane Warne is proud

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trent Rockets' Alana King hopes Shane Warne is looking down and is proud of her performance against Manchester Originals

King said: "The hat-trick is pretty special. I hope [Shane Warne] is looking down and is pretty proud I spun it a bit. That's my first hat-trick. Not even in juniors did I take one. My first hat-trick at Old Trafford, I couldn't have written it.

"Will I get my name up here at Old Trafford? That would be brilliant. Hopefully right next to Warnie. He took poles for fun here.

"I am here to do the job for the team and it came off. The pitch was dry and I am glad there was some spin.

"We have got our first win on the board and that's what I am pumped about. I am absolutely stoked. It is a great atmosphere and [the Rockets] are a great bunch of girls."

What's next?

Northern Superchargers

London Spirit Sunday 14th August 10:30am

Oval Invincibles

Southern Brave Sunday 14th August 2:00pm

A bumper weekend of action in The Hundred continues on Sunday with another FOUR matches.

You can watch both women's games via our free live streams as Northern Superchargers play London Spirit (10.30am on air for 11am start) before Oval Invincibles host Southern Brave (2pm on air for 2.30pm start).

Northern Superchargers

London Spirit Sunday 14th August 2:00pm

Oval Invincibles

Southern Brave Sunday 14th August 5:30pm

Superchargers vs Spirit is also on Sky Sports The Hundred and Sky Sports Mix, while Invincibles vs Brave will be shown on Sky Sports Mix.

In the men's competition, Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit (2pm on air for 2.30pm start) and Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave (5.30pm on air for 6pm start) are both live on Sky Sports The Hundred.

Watch every match from The Hundred this summer live on Sky Sports.

Tickets for The Hundred are selling fast! If you want to be part of the action, go to thehundred.com/tickets