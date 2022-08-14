The Hundred: Northern Superchargers edge London Spirit in thriller to end five-match losing streak

Northern Superchargers snapped a run of five consecutive defeats in The Hundred, beating London Spirit by five runs at Headingley as Beth Heath fired a fifty before Alice Davidson-Richards held her nerve at the death...

Story of the match

Heath, 20, outshone her more renowned Superchargers team-mates, hitting 57 from 34 balls, including nine fours and a six, as her side posted 127-4 from their 100 deliveries.

That total looked under par at halfway but it proved enough despite the best efforts of Sophie Luff (39no off 30) as Spirit could only make 122-7.

The Hundred: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit - score summary Northern Superchargers 127-4 from 100 balls - Heath (57 off 34 balls); A Kerr (2-27 off 20 balls); Scrivens (1-5 from 10 balls), Davies (1-29 off 20) London Spirit 122-7 from 100 balls - Davidson-Richards (2-20 from 20 balls), Levick (1-8 from 10 balls); Luff (39no off 30)

The visitors required 13 from Alice Davidson-Richards' final five deliveries, which became nine from four when Charlie Dean slammed her England team-mate over the off-side for four.

However, Davidson-Richards (2-20 off 20) conceded only three singles from that point and also dismissed Dean as Spirit were subjected to a second straight loss to start the campaign having gone down to Southern Brave in their opening game on Friday.

Image: Northern Superchargers' Bess Heath scored 57 from 34 balls before her side's bowlers restricted London Spirit at Headingley

Superchargers defeat to reigning champions Oval Invincibles on Thursday followed four defeats in a row to conclude the 2021 season but they are now toasting a long-awaited victory.

Spirit's charge faded when they slipped from 44-0 to 55-3 following three wickets in eight balls - Beth Mooney (30 off 20) run out brilliantly by fellow Australia opener Alyssa Healy - and Luff's unbeaten knock ultimately came in vain.

Luff had earlier been guilty of two blemishes in the field, dropping Heath on 44 and 56 in an innings in which the Superchargers batter nailed three fours in a row off New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr (2-27 from 20 balls).

Healy (22 off 17) and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (24no off 29) also contributed, although Superchargers' third overseas player, India's Jemimah Rodrigues, was bowled by a Freya Davies slower ball for just two.

Image: Sophie Luff's unbeaten 39 came in vain for Spirit, who have started the 2022 season with successive defeats

Player of the Match, Bess Heath: We thrive under pressure

Heath said: "Being able to play in front of my family and friends is amazing. [Laura Wolvaardt] and I decided it was for me to take the innings on and for her to be the anchor. It was a case of if the ball was there to hit, find your boundary and if not find the singles.

"ADR [Alice Davidson-Richards] then bowled extremely well under pressure. As a group I think we do well under pressure, we thrive off it."

Luff 'gutted' she couldn't steer Spirit to victory

London Spirit batter Sophie Luff: "We just left ourselves too much to do at the backend. We lost a cluster of wickets in the middle and maybe spent a little too long rebuilding.

"If we could have got a couple of boundaries away with maybe 10-15 balls to go, that could have been the difference but we were always chasing the game.

"I've come into this competition on the back of a couple of scores, but it's a completely different format and I'm in a different role batting down the order. I'm trying to finish games, and ultimately I didn't get us across the line. I'm gutted about that."

What's next?

