The Hundred: Mady Villiers' four-wicket haul sees Oval Invincibles humble London Spirit to secure top-three spot

Mady Villiers put in a stunning performance at Lord's, taking four wickets as the Oval Invincibles bowled out London Spirit for just 80, to wrap up a dominant nine-wicket victory and secure qualification to the latter stages of The Hundred.

The right-arm off-spinner bowled out four opponents in four sets for the concession of just 12 runs, with Shabnim Ismail and Eva Gray also grabbing a pair of wickets each as the hosts were bowled out for just 80 runs.

That left an easy target to chase down, which Invincibles did swiftly. Susie Bates went for 31, while fellow opener Lauren Winfield-Hill (44*) and 18-year-old Alice Capsey (6) saw them over the line with 42 balls to spare.

A fourth victory in The Hundred means the Invincibles have sealed a place in the top three and are through to at least The Eliminator, sitting two points behind the unbeaten Southern Brave, while Spirit are bottom of the standings with just one win from their five games so far.

Story of the match

Villers dismissed both opening batters to reduce Spirit to a dismal four for three after just 11 balls.

Image: Mady Villiers celebrates a wicket

The innings never recovered as the hosts were bowled out after 97 deliveries, making unpleasant history by posting the second lowest total in this year's tournament.

Ismail and Gray contributed with two wickets apiece, while Spirit's highest scorer was Amelia Kerr, with a total of 31 off 31.

In turn, the Invincibles made light work of the chase and reached their total in just 58 balls, for the loss of Suzie Bates.

Top-scorer Winfield-Hill struck an impressive 44 off 28 balls to end Spirit's lingering chances of a play-off spot.

After electing to field, Villiers wrecked the top order of the Spirit side, taking two wickets in nine balls. Opening batter Danielle Gibson went for a silver duck, trying to take the aerial route after three, and Beth Mooney, leading run-scorer for her side with 201 in four innings, was caught by an incredible diving catch by Capsey.

Ismail continued the brutal attack after outing Sophie Luff LBW. The first boundary for the hosts came after an extensive 19 balls and with only eight fours in their entire innings, momentum slowed.

Kerr and captain Charlie Dean tried to recover with a partnership of 27 off 33 however Dean stepped out of her crease to Capsey, and Winfield-Hill whipped off the bails for another shock to the system for Spirit.

Villiers returned to take two more wickets in four balls, in the form of Naomi Dattani and Grace Scrivens, and the chokehold Spirit were in left them with their innings petering out.

In contrast, Winfield-Hill smashed her first delivery by Megan Schutt to the deep third boundary. The opening partnership between Winfield-Hill and Bates destroyed Spirit's bowling - Bates smashed two successive fours and cleared the ropes in three deliveries by Kerr, who conceded 16 runs in her set of five.

At the end of the powerplay, the visitors had already scored 45 runs for none, in contrast to Spirit's miserable 15 for three.

The partnership continued with both Bates and Winfield-Hill causing havoc, scoring 54 off 37 deliveries until the former top-edged Scrivens straight into Mooney's gloves.

Capsey provided a firm base as Winfield-Hill continued her ruthless spell, smashing consecutive fours against Dean and scoring a total of seven boundaries in her innings.

Winfield-Hill sealed the win for the Invincibles with 42 balls to spare, with Spirit's faint hopes of securing their place in the play-offs completely evaporated.

Hero of the Match: Mady Villiers (4 wickets from 20 balls, 12 runs conceded)

Mady Villiers said: "I've probably been a bit too inconsistent, if I'm being honest, in the last couple of games, so just wanted to keep every mode of dismissal in play and, yeah, it worked out well.

"Changes of pace were going to be key on a pitch like that. It looked like a belter to be honest and I just wanted to bowl my best ball and it worked out.

"I thought I'd just make the most of it and when I'm going well like that, I just want the ball. I think you can be a bit full [with length of delivery] on a pitch like that, especially if you're getting a bit of turn and towards the back end I wanted to go a bit more under the bat – so yorkers and just trying to give them nothing to work with and it worked out today.

What's next?

The Birmingham Phoenix and Manchester Originals face off in Sunday's action in The Hundred.

Birmingham Phoenix

Manchester Originals Sunday 28th August 3:00pm

Birmingham Phoenix

Manchester Originals Sunday 28th August 6:30pm

Phoenix are placed third in both the women's standings and men's standings but for the Originals, the men have a chance to pull above Birmingham with a win, whereas Manchester's women have just one victory under their belts and will need to upset the odds to make the latter stages now.

The women's action gets underway live on Sky Sports Mix from 3pm at Edgbaston on Sunday, and the men's game starts at 6.30pm. The men's will also be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.45pm.

