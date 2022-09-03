The Hundred: Laurie Evans says 'all the pressure' is on Trent Rockets in men's final at Lord's

Manchester Originals skipper Laurie Evans believes "all the pressure" will be on Trent Rockets in the men's final of The Hundred, while Tahlia McGrath says Southern Brave will be looking to avenge last season's "hurt" when they face defending champions Oval Invincibles in the women's final.

Evans' Originals side saw off Eoin Morgan's London Spirit by five wickets in Friday's Eliminator at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton - Evans top-scoring with 72 from 34 balls - as they made it six wins in a row in the tournament, a dramatic turnaround after losing their first three fixtures.

However, Evans says Rockets remain the team to beat on Saturday night having qualified directly for the final by virtue of topping the league standings with six wins out of eight - including a victory over Originals as they completed the competition's highest successful run chase.

Evans - who has taken over the Originals captaincy from the injured Jos Buttler (calf) - told Sky Sports Cricket: "Trent have been fantastic all the way through.

"All the pressure will be on them to win this tournament because they have been the best team. We are just going to try and cause an upset."

On the reasons for Originals' winning run, Evans added: "There is no secret to this success - just good blokes, playing good cricket and working hard for each other.

"It has been so enjoyable to be a part of. I have never really experienced a group of guys who like playing together as much as this.

"The story of our campaign has been different guys stepping up at different times. The team have been incredible all the way through. Six wins in a row and now we go again."

McGrath: Losing last year's final hurt Brave

Originals and Rockets men will be playing in their first Hundred final, with Originals knocked out in the group stage last season after finishing sixth out of eight and Rockets beaten by eventual runners-up Birmingham Phoenix in the Eliminator.

However, the women's final will be a repeat of last year's title game as defending champions Invincibles battle 2021 runners-up Southern Brave.

Brave entered last year's contest as favourites after winning seven of their eight group games to top the group - only to then be skittled for 73 in the final as Invincibles ran out convincing winners.

This season, Invincibles finished first to secure immediate passage through to the final before Brave ensured they would be their opponents after edging past Rockets in Friday's Eliminator, triumphing by two runs after Nat Sciver's three sixes in a row had threatened to change the result.

Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath conceded the three maximums after Rockets' requirement had been 22 from four deliveries but Sciver could only pick up a single from McGrath's final delivery with her side needing four.

McGrath did not play for Brave last year, but says she can sense her side are desperate to make amends.

The 26-year-old said: "We're very excited. I have never played at Lord's and for the team I can see the hunger as last year hurt them.

"I'm really looking forward to hopefully going one better and lifting that trophy."

