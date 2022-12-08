The Hundred: Gary Kirsten leaves role as head coach of Welsh Fire men's team after winless 2022 campaign

Gary Kirsten is leaving his role as head coach of Welsh Fire's men's team in The Hundred after a winless 2022 season.

Fire lost each of their eight games in the summer to finish at the foot of the table, having ended second bottom in the inaugural campaign in 2021 with just three victories out of eight.

Star man Jonny Bairstow has featured in just two of Fire's 16 matches since the tournament launched - both in 2021 - due to England commitments and withdrew from this year's competition a day out from the Cardiff-based team's first match against Southern Brave.

Fire have been criticised for a lack of Welsh players in their squad, with no Glamorgan players in their group during the 2022 season and David Lloyd playing just twice in 2021.

Kirsten led India to the 2011 50-over World Cup title and propelled both that side and his native South Africa to the top of the Test rankings, but has been able to make a significant impact at Fire during his two years at the helm.

The 55-year-old was linked with the role of England head coach after Chris Silverwood's departure earlier this year but Brendon McCullum was given control of the red-ball side, while Matthew Mott took charge of the white-ball team.