The Hundred: All you need to know ahead of Saturday's Kia Oval eliminators and Sunday's Lord's finals

The 2024 winners of The Hundred will be crowned at Lord's on Sunday as the men's and women's competitions come to a close.

Welsh Fire Women are into the final after finishing first in the league phase, while defending men's champions Oval Invincibles are back in the trophy game after also topping the table.

Fire and Invincibles will now face the winners of Saturday's eliminators at The Kia Oval, so who is taking part in those, which players have impressed in the tournament so far, and how can you follow the conclusion across Sky Sports?

Here is all you need to know…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marizanne Kapp has starred for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, including against London Spirit at Lord's when she took four wickets and scored 47 runs

Who is taking part in the eliminators?

The women's eliminator will be a London derby as Oval Invincibles - champions across the first two seasons of The Hundred before they failed to make the knockout stage last year - take on London Spirit, after the sides finished second and third respectively in the table.

The men's eliminator sees Birmingham Phoenix up against Southern Brave, with Phoenix securing second spot by beating Manchester Originals in a rain-trimmed game on Thursday night, knocking out Andrew Flintoff's Northern Superchargers in the process - Superchargers ended up below Brave on net run-rate.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Birmingham Phoenix's Ben Duckett has the highest score by a men's player in The Hundred this season, hitting 92 off 53 balls vs Southern Brave

How can I follow the eliminators and finals across Sky Sports?

All four matches this weekend will be live on Sky Sports Cricket, with both women's games also available via a free stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports App and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.

You will also be able to follow live blogs of all four matches on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with text updates, pundit analysis and in-play video clips.

Saturday August 17

Women's eliminator - Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (1.45pm on air, 2.15pm first ball)

- Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (1.45pm on air, 2.15pm first ball) Men's eliminator - Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave (5.30pm on air, 6pm first ball)

Sunday August 18

Women's final - Welsh Fire vs TBC (1.45pm on air, 2.15pm first ball)

- Welsh Fire vs TBC (1.45pm on air, 2.15pm first ball) Men's final - Oval Invincibles vs TBC (5.30pm on air, 6pm first ball)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Welsh Fire's Hayley Matthews has taken 14 wickets this season, including four against Southern Brave last time out

Who has starred for the women's teams in 2024?

Welsh Fire (first in group stage)

Leading run-scorers: Hayley Matthews (176), Sophia Dunkley (150), Tammy Beaumont (143)

Hayley Matthews (176), Sophia Dunkley (150), Tammy Beaumont (143) Highest score in an innings : Hayley Matthews (78no from 46 balls, vs London Spirit)

: Hayley Matthews (78no from 46 balls, vs London Spirit) Leading wicket-takers: Jess Jonassen (12), Hayley Matthews (11), Freya Davies (10)

Jess Jonassen (12), Hayley Matthews (11), Freya Davies (10) Best bowling figures in an innings: Hayley Matthews (4-14, vs Southern Brave)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Sophia Dunkley guide Welsh Fire to victory over Manchester Originals after scoring an impressive 69 runs off 47 balls.

Oval Invincibles (second in group stage)

Leading run-scorers : Alice Capsey (192), Paige Scholfield (185), Marizanne Kapp (181)

: Alice Capsey (192), Paige Scholfield (185), Marizanne Kapp (181) Highest score in an innings: Paige Scholfield (71 off 40 balls, vs Birmingham Phoenix

Paige Scholfield (71 off 40 balls, vs Birmingham Phoenix Leading wicket-takers: Marizanne Kapp (10), Sophia Smale (9), Amanda-Jade Wellington (9)

Marizanne Kapp (10), Sophia Smale (9), Amanda-Jade Wellington (9) Best bowling figures in an innings: Marizanne Kapp (4-11, vs London Spirit)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oval Invincibles' Paige Scholfield scored 71 from 40 balls in the tournament opener against Birmingham Phoenix

London Spirit (third in group stage)

Leading run-scorers : Heather Knight (211), Deepti Sharma (196), Meg Lanning (144)

: Heather Knight (211), Deepti Sharma (196), Meg Lanning (144) Highest score in an innings: Georgia Redmayne (66no from 59 balls, vs Manchester Originals)

Georgia Redmayne (66no from 59 balls, vs Manchester Originals) Leading wicket-takers: Sarah Glenn (9), Deepti Sharma (7)

Sarah Glenn (9), Deepti Sharma (7) Best bowling figures in an innings: Sarah Glenn (4-22, vs Birmingham Phoenix)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of Heather Knight's innings of 65 for London Spirit against Southern Brave

Who has starred for the men's teams in 2024?

Oval Invincibles (first in group stage)

Leading run-scorers : Jordan Cox (189), Dawid Malan (182), Sam Curran (176)

: Jordan Cox (189), Dawid Malan (182), Sam Curran (176) Highest score in an innings: Sam Curran (68 off 38 balls, vs Manchester Originals)

Sam Curran (68 off 38 balls, vs Manchester Originals) Leading wicket-takers: Sam Curran (17), Adam Zampa (17)

Sam Curran (17), Adam Zampa (17) Best bowling figures in an innings: Sam Curran (5-16, vs London Spirit)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Curran scored 68 from 38 balls for Oval Invincibles against Manchester Originals, including six sixes

Birmingham Phoenix (second in group stage)

Leading run-scorers: Ben Duckett (262), Jacob Bethell (149), Moeen Ali (126)

Ben Duckett (262), Jacob Bethell (149), Moeen Ali (126) Highest score in an innings: Ben Duckett (92 off 53 balls, vs Southern Brave)

Ben Duckett (92 off 53 balls, vs Southern Brave) Leading wicket-takers: Tim Southee (14), Sean Abbott (10), Adam Milne (9)

Tim Southee (14), Sean Abbott (10), Adam Milne (9) Best bowling figures in an innings: Tim Southee (5-12, vs Trent Rockets)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Zealand seamer Tim Southee claimed five wickets for Birmingham Phoenix against Trent Rocket in the Midlands derby

Southern Brave (third in group stage)

Leading run-scorers : James Vince (357), Kieron Pollard (155), Alex Davies (132)

: James Vince (357), Kieron Pollard (155), Alex Davies (132) Highest score in an innings: James Vince (90no off 47 balls, vs Birmingham Phoenix)

James Vince (90no off 47 balls, vs Birmingham Phoenix) Leading wicket-takers: Chris Jordan (14), Tymal Mills (13)

Chris Jordan (14), Tymal Mills (13) Best bowling figures in an innings: Tymal MIlls (4-16, vs Welsh Fire)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kieron Pollard hit five sixes in a row as Southern Brave defeated Trent Rockets

How have the defending champions done?

The men's ones - Oval Invincibles - have done very well indeed, reaching the final yet again thanks in large part to Sam Curran's form with bat and ball; the England all-rounder plundering 176 runs and taking 17 wickets, including a hat-trick.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Curran scored 68 from 38 balls for Oval Invincibles against Manchester Originals, including six sixes

However, last year's women's champions Southern Brave had a mare, losing six of their eight matches and failing to win at home as they missed out on the final for the first time in their history, having finished runners-up in 2021 and 2022.

Watch The Hundred eliminators live on Sky Sports from 1.45pm on Saturday and then the finals on the same channel from 1.45pm on Sunday. The women's matches start at 2.15pm each day and the men's fixtures at 6pm. You can also stream the action with NOW.