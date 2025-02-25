The Hundred: Men's and women's squads for 2025 season which runs from August 5-31 live on Sky Sports
See which players Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Trent Rockets, Southern Brave and Welsh Fire have retained and signed for the 2025 edition of The Hundred, which is live on Sky Sports from August 5-31
Tuesday 25 February 2025 11:14, UK
Check out the men's and women's squads as they stand for the 2025 season of The Hundred, which runs from August 5-31, live on Sky Sports.
The eight teams will add further players at the draft on March 12, with a final chance to make squad additions coming at May's wildcard draft where teams can add two final men's and women's players, rewarding stand-out performers in domestic cricket.
Hundred squads for 2025
Overseas players in bold
Birmingham Phoenix Women
Ellyse Perry (Australia), Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt (Australia), Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister
Birmingham Phoenix Men
Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Trent Boult (New Zealand), Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne (New Zealand), Dan Mousley, Tim Southee (New Zealand), Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald
London Spirit Women
Grace Harris (Australia), Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Deepti Sharma (India), Georgia Redmayne (Australia), Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro
London Spirit Men
Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings
Manchester Originals Women
Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney (Australia), Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Evelyn Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory
Manchester Originals Men
Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen (South Africa), Matthew Hurst, Scott Currie, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall
Northern Superchargers Women
Phoebe Litchfield (Australia), Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Georgia Wareham (Australia), Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin
Northern Superchargers Men
Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, David Miller (South Africa), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Ben Dwarshuis (Australia), Graham Clark, Pat Brown, Tom Lawes
Oval Invincibles Women
Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Tash Farrant, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater
Oval Invincibles Men
Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Saqib Mahmood, Sam Billings, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira (South Africa), Tawanda Muyeye
Southern Brave Women
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby
Southern Brave Men
James Vince, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Leus Du Plooy, Craig Overton, Laurie Evans, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Danny Briggs, James Coles
Trent Rockets Women
Ash Gardner (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King (Australia), Heather Graham (Australia), Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Natasha Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy
Trent Rockets Men
Joe Root, Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Cook, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison
Welsh Fire Women
Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Tammy Beaumont, Jess Jonassen (Australia), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston
Welsh Fire Men
Steve Smith (Australia), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi