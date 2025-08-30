The Hundred: Oval Invincibles men target first threepeat when they play in final at Lord's on Sunday, live on Sky Sports

When analysing the wretched displays of Welsh Fire in the 2022 edition of The Hundred, Sky Sports Cricket pundit Nasser Hussain did not hold back.

"Not much Welsh and not much fire," was his take as the men's side lost all eight games and the women's five from six.

You cannot accuse Oval Invincibles Men - who, on Sunday, will be eyeing the tournament's first threepeat - of not living up to their name, though. They have a lot of Oval and an air of invincibility.

Among the two-time defending champions' squad are a host of Surrey players who have an affinity with The Oval and the local area - Sam Curran, big brother Tom, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson and, for this year after a spell with Northern Superchargers, Jordan Clark.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Curran has taken wickets in The Hundred with deliveries bowled at under 50mph!

Sam and Tom are the heartbeat, taking 23 wickets between them so far this season - 12 for the former, including some with his sub-50mph moon balls, and 11 for the latter.

Sam has also contributed 223 runs, with two half-centuries, at a strike-rate of 178.40, which makes you wonder once again why he has slipped from England contention.

Cox the man of The Hundred in 2025?

Invincibles, of course, also represent Kent and that county is well served at The Oval team by Sam Billings, Jordan Cox (born in Kent and played for Kent before joining Essex) and Tawanda Muyeye.

Billings knits things together as captain, with his side winning 20 of their previous 26 matches stretching back to the start of 2023, while Muyeye has shone in patches this term, most notably with a 28-ball 59 not out versus Manchester Originals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jordan Cox hit four sixes in just five balls when Invincibles piled on the runs against Welsh Fire at The Oval

But it is arguably Cox who has been the man of The Hundred in 2025, clubbing the most runs (327), most sixes (21), joint highest score (86 not out) and joint most fifties (three).

His strike-rate of 178.68 is only eclipsed by five players - team-mate and six-machine Donovan Ferreira, Manchester Originals' Rachin Ravindra, London Spirit's Jamie Overton, Southern Brave's Jordan Thompson, and Trent Rockets' George Linde - all of whom have faced fewer than half the number of balls Cox has.

World Cup-winning England captain turned Sky Sports pundit Eoin Morgan said of Cox: "At the moment, he just looks like an international cricketer to a tee."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the best of Cox's knock of 56 from 37 balls against Southern Brave

No apparent weaknesses for Billings' boys

Morgan added of Invincibles, who finished top in the league phase ahead of Trent Rockets on net run-rate: "They become more and more impressive every time we see them. We are almost trying to find a weakness and it doesn't seem to come.

"Their form continues to get better and better and trust has been built up over a number of years between Billings, coach Tom Moody and the team.

"There is continuity in both selection and role clarity and that goes a very long way in this day and age."

Image: Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa will play for Invincibles in The Hundred final

Like the Currans, Jacks, Billings and Cox, pacer Saqib Mahmood and leg-break bowler Nathan Sowter have been with Invincibles for all five seasons, while a familiar face will return for the final against Rockets or Superchargers in Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Zampa, part of Invincibles' title-winning campaigns in 2023 and 2024, has flown in to replace Afghanistan counterpart Rashid Khan, who has departed for international commitments.

With six hitters galore, oodles of bowling options and an unblemished record in finals, Invincibles will take some stopping in what could be the last hurrah for this version of the side.

A final triumph for this version of the Invincibles?

A name change looks likely with the Oval club soon to be run by the Ambani family, the owners of Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians. MI London has been mooted as Invincibles' new title.

A settled squad could also be broken up ahead of the 2026 tournament.

Image: Saqib Mahmood says Invincibles have cherished the 2025 season as they know the side could break up ahead of next year

Mahmood told the PA news agency: "That has been a conversation we've had in the group about how it could be the last time.

"Franchise tournaments, you can come in for a team then go but this has felt different with the continuity.

"Not knowing what it will look like next year or the unknown, we have tried to take this year in and make the most of each other's company and try to win it again.

"We've put ourselves in a great position to do that. One to go."

Watch the 2025 Hundred finals live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.45pm on Sunday. The women's final starts at 2.15pm before the men's gets going at 6pm. Stream cricket and more with NOW.