The Hundred fixtures on Sky Sports: how to watch every game

The Hundred is underway and with so much action it's pretty tough keeping up - so here's a handy guide of what's on and when!

Simply click here for details of our television coverage.

Remember - every game in the men's and women's competition will be shown live on Sky Sports The Hundred as well as on Sky Sports Mix, while all women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.

Full list of fixtures (all are both men's and women's matches unless stated)

July 21: Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (women's), Kia Oval - Scorecard

July 22: Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (men's), Kia Oval - 6pm

July 23: Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit, Edgbaston - 2.30pm & 6pm

July 24: Trent Rockets v Southern Brave, Trent Bridge - 10.30am & 2.30pm

July 24: Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire, Emerald Headingley - 2pm & 6pm

July 25: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's - 10.30am & 2.30pm

July 25: Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford - 2pm & 6pm

July 26: Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge - 2.30pm & 6pm

July 27: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens - 2.30pm & 6pm

July 28: Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford - 2.30pm & 6pm

July 29: London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord's - 2.30pm & 6pm

July 30: Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl - 2.30pm & 6pm

July 31: Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens - 10.30am & 2.30pm

July 31: Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Emerald Headingley - 2pm & 6pm

1:00 Stars from the women's and men's game have aligned for The Hundred, a brand new competition for the summer

August 1: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston - 10.30am & 2.30pm

August 1: London Spirit v Southern Brave, Lord's - 2pm & 6pm

August 2: Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval - 2.30pm & 6pm

August 3: London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord's - 2.30pm & 6pm

August 4: Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston - 3pm & 7pm

August 5: Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford - 3pm & 7pm

August 6: Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens - 3pm & 7pm

August 7: Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl - 3pm & 7pm

August 8: Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval - 3pm & 7pm

August 9: Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston - 2.30pm & 6pm

August 10: Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford - 2.30pm & 6pm

1:00 Join Freddie Flintoff and Ebony Rainford-Brent and their LEGO© friends as they introduce you to The Hundred!

August 11: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl - 2.30pm & 6pm

August 12: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Emerald Headingley - 3pm & 7pm

August 13: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge - 3pm & 7pm

August 14: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval - 3pm & 7pm

August 15: Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge - 3pm & 7pm

August 16: Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl - 3pm & 7pm

August 17: Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Emerald Headingley - 2.30pm & 6pm

August 18: Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens - 2.30pm & 6pm

August 20: Women's and Men's Eliminator, Kia Oval - 2.30pm & 6pm

August 21: Men's and Women's Finals, Lord's - 2.30pm & 6pm