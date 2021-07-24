The Hundred: Southern Brave beat Trent Rockets as Stafanie Taylor and Anya Shrubsole star

Southern Brave beat Trent Rockets by 23 runs in their opening match of The Hundred at Trent Bridge - the first of four games on Saturday.

STORY OF THE MATCH

Southern Brave, having been put into bat by Rockets skipper Nat Sciver, didn't get off to the best of starts, slipping to 14-3 after just 19 balls - Smriti Mandhana (0), Sophia Dunkley (6) and Danni Wyatt (7) all departing cheaply.

But West Indies batter Stafanie Taylor smashed an unbeaten 45 from 31 balls and Brave captain Anya Shrubsole came in and cracked 40 not out from 30 balls to lift her side up to a score of 133-5.

6⃣! 💥



Anya Shrubsole hits a huge six into the legside off her England team-mate Nat Sciver! BOSH!



Southern Brave 93-5 after 79 balls. #TheHundred 💯



📺 🖥️ SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/ROvTp3gtdt

📱 💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/1BnfmvHVgY pic.twitter.com/OwQ1BKaeCW — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 24, 2021

It wasn't sure to be a match-winning total, especially when Sciver was at the crease for the Rockets. She struck eight boundaries in her 29-ball 44, but she and Katherine Brunt (22) fell within two balls of each other as the home side ultimately pulled up well short on 110-7.

MASSIVE MOMENT

The wicket of Sciver. It was a wonderful bit of bowling from seamer Lauren Bell (2-23), who took pace off the ball to deceive the batter, bowling the England allrounder.

BIG WICKET! ⚡



And a wonderful bit of bowling from Lauren Bell as she bowls Nat Sciver for 44.



Rockets need 59 more runs from 36 balls! #TheHundred 💯



📺 🖥️ SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/ROvTp3gtdt

📱 💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/1BnfmvHVgY pic.twitter.com/vmbqVC88or — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 24, 2021

Before that, the Rockets had needed a manageable 59 to win from the final 37 deliveries, with Sciver and Brunt in the midst of a 66-run partnership, but two balls later, Brunt was gone too - Taylor (1-26) picking up the wicket - and the Rockets' hopes of victory quickly faded.

MATCH HERO

Taylor won Hero of the Match honours for her counter-attacking innings to dig the Brave out of the three-wicket hole they were in early on, while she also pitched in with the important wicket of Brunt.

WYATT GONE! ⚡



Southern Brave now three wickets down - in big trouble - as Danni Wyatt falls for 7 to England team-mate Nat Sciver



Southern Brave 14-3 after 19 balls. #TheHundred 💯



📺 🖥️ SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/ROvTp3gtdt

📱 💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/1BnfmvHVgY pic.twitter.com/r9u9H2TPsi — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 24, 2021

Also, a special mention for Brave skipper Shrubsole. Not only did she play a crucial role with bat in hand, the England World Cup-winning seamer also took four wickets.

Shrubsole smashed five boundaries and one six in her enterprising innings, sharing in an unbroken 76-run partnership with Taylor.

Image: Anya Shrubsole and Stafanie Taylor celebrate a wicket in Southern Brave's win over Trent Rockets in The Hundred

She then picked up the wicket of opener Rachel Priest for four, before returning to snare Abigail Freeborn (10), Heather Graham (24) and Kathryn Bryce (0) in her final five. She finished with impeccable figures of 4-13 from her 20 balls.

💬"Once we got her [Nat Sciver], we were in charge of the game."💬



Southern Brave captain Anya Shrubsole has earned bragging rights over her England team-mate. #TheHundred 💯



📺 🖥️ SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/ROvTp3gtdt

📱 💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/1BnfmvHVgY pic.twitter.com/2rnIhkMMUx — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 24, 2021

WHAT THEY SAID

Southern Brave captain Anya Shrubsole: "It was not the ideal start to be 57-5 but we back our batting line-up to bat deep and while we thought our total might have been a bit under par we thought it was defendable.

"I'm pleased to pick up a few wickets and to be contributing but the way we bowled as a unit today was exceptional today.

"And the way Stefanie batted - she was positive and aggressive but she did it in such a clever way. She's a world-class performer."

Trent Rockets captain Nat Sciver: "I think so long as me and Kathrine stayed together we had a chance but when two batters who are in get out close together it puts a lot of pressure on the batters coming after.

"It is disappointing, but you can't have a crisis meeting after one game, we're still working out as a team how to build an innings, how to build a partnership.

"Our fielding was brilliant. Being able to perform when there is a crowd in and there is pressure on is difficult but we handled it very well, and that was a pleasing part of the performance."

WHAT'S NEXT?

It's Super Saturday, with not just one, nor two, but three more Hundred games spread across the day!

After the women's clash, the men are in action for Trent Rockets and Southern Brave from 2.30pm.

Also at 2.30pm, Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire get their double-header under way, with the women's clash followed by the men at 6pm.

Watch live on Sky Sports The Hundred and Sky One, as well as the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel.