The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues scores superb 92 as Northern Superchargers beat Welsh Fire in Leeds

There is a new highest, and finest, individual score in The Hundred and it was scored in quite brilliant style by India star Jemimah Rodrigues as Northern Superchargers recovered from a horror start to beat Welsh Fire at Emerald Headingley...

STORY OF THE MATCH

Jemimah Rodrigues - simple as that! Yes, Sarah Taylor impressed with bat and gloves in defeat for Welsh Fire and, yes, Northern Superchargers spinner Linsey Smith was outstanding in taking three wickets in 20 balls and conceding only 20 runs. But those watching live, on telly or on their computer screens, will not forget Rodrigues' gorgeous innings in a hurry.

Superchargers were in utter disarray at 19-4 after 18 balls in their chase of 131 but then up stepped Rodrigues, with an absolutely majestic 92 not out from 43 balls featuring 17 fours and a six - each one of her boundaries beautiful and precise, not one of them hacked or over-hit.

Sheer class! 👌



A divine four from Rodrigues even elicits a smile from #WelshFire! 😄#NorthernSuperchargers 🟣 | #WelshFire 🔴 | #TheHundred 💯



💻 Watch on SS YouTube 👉 https://t.co/ZMEPTRBgBY

📺 Also on SS The Hundred (red button) and Sky One pic.twitter.com/fUxULRN44W — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 24, 2021

On she went, past Dane Van Niekerk's half-century for Oval Invincibles against Manchester Originals on opening night and then past Zak Crawley's 64 for London Spirit against Birmingham Phoenix on Friday evening as Superchargers beat Fire's 130 from 100 balls by striking 131 from 85.

Fire looked liked they might post a really challenging total as they reached 113 from 80 balls in their innings with Taylor at the crease but Linsey Smith then dismissed Taylor (18 off 17 balls) and Sophie Luff in the space of four deliveries and Fire managed just 17 runs from their last 20 deliveries.

After taking four early wickets in the chase, Fire had hope - but then came Rodrigues, whose outstanding knock was watched, and applauded, by Superchargers' men's captain Ben Stokes.

MASSIVE MOMENT

RODRIGUES GOES BIG! 💪



With the India star batting, #NorthernSuperchargers are not out of this! 💥



Superchargers now need 75 from 55 balls to beat #WelshFire in #TheHundred 💯



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/ZMEPTRBgBY

📺 Also on SS The Hundred (red button) & Sky 1 pic.twitter.com/gkPfBWTSSm — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 24, 2021

You generally can't be losing four wickets in the powerplay - but with Rodrigues around, that did not matter for Superchargers. With nerves fluttering in the home side's camp, Rodrigues showed none whatsoever.

The diminutive batter hit the eighth ball she faced for a superb six over long-off and Superchargers never looked back, with Alice Davidson-Richards (23no off 28) playing her part in a century partnership.

TAYLOR SHOWS SLICK SKILLS

Image: Sarah Taylor completed a run out and came close to sealing a stumping as well

Not only was Taylor classy at the crease - getting off the mark with a reverse sweep for four and flicking another effortless leg-side boundary - but she was also superb behind the stumps.

She completed the run out of Laura Wolvaardt with the minimum of fuss and then came ever so close to stumping Davidson-Richards.

Taylor waited and waited and waited for Davidson-Richards to lift her foot and as soon as she did, off came the bails. Problem was, the batter had got her foot back down just in time. Nearly, Sarah, but not quite!

The 32-year-old retired from England duty in 2019 but recently returned to action in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup and could be crucial this summer for Fire.

💬 Classic Sarah Taylor shot! 💬



Spot-on, Nick Knight, as Taylor whips a quality boundary over the leg-side 4️⃣#NorthernSuperchargers 🟣 | #WelshFire 🔴 | #TheHundred 💯



💻 Watch on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/ZMEPTRBgBY

📺 Also on SS The Hundred (red button) & Sky 1 pic.twitter.com/AIvADPixzp — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 24, 2021

SMITH STARS WITH SPIN

Taylor's innings was cut short by Superchargers spinner Smith, as the home side's turnaround began. Taylor came down the wicket, missed the ball, and was stumped by fellow wicketkeeper Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Three balls later, Smith and Superchargers made another breakthrough with Sophie Luff out lbw after an excellent DRS review from captain Winfield-Hill, while Smith finished the Fire innings by having Alex Griffiths caught from the 100th ball.

🧤 KEEPER STUMPS KEEPER! 🧤



Taylor (18 off 17 balls) falls, with Winfield-Hill whipping off the bails after the #WelshFire batter advances down the pitch 💫



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/ZMEPTRBgBY

📺 Also watch on Sky Sports The Hundred (red button) & Sky One pic.twitter.com/ir9RTOyzId — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 24, 2021

An early batting collapse - in which Winfield-Hill was out for nought second ball - threatened to undo Smith's good work but Rodrigues ensured it did not go to waste with an innings that will be hard to beat for its class throughout the remainder of the tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID

Jemimah Rodrigues: "I feel like England is my second home, and I'm thinking of buying a new house here in Yorkshire! I was with (Yorkshire Diamonds in the Kia Super League) in 2019. It's nice to come back.

"I tried to keep it simple. Whoever stayed the calmest would win. It's never easy when wickets fall and you're chasing. One of them was my mistake (run out of Laura Wolvaardt), so I had to take responsibility. The crowd (5,026) here was phenomenal. Thank you to everyone who came out to support women's cricket."

Image: Rodrigues scored 92 from 43 balls, with 17 fours and a six

Welsh Fire's Hayley Matthews: "Losing's never easy. But, at the same time, you have to appreciate how Jemimah batted. She played a really, really good innings, and we couldn't really do much.

"Maybe we could have improved the lines we bowled and a couple of mis-fields. At the same time, you have to give credit to the way she batted. Getting early wickets was important, but at the same time we didn't want to get complacent."

WHAT'S NEXT?

London Spirit Women

Oval Invincibles Women Sunday 25th July 10:30am

London Spirit Women

Oval Invincibles Women Sunday 25th July 2:00pm

Manchester Originals Women

Birmingham Phoenix Women Sunday 25th July 2:00pm

Manchester Originals Women

Birmingham Phoenix Women Sunday 25th July 5:30pm

Superchargers and Fire's men's sides are currently in action, while on Sunday there are another FOUR matches for you to enjoy!

First up, it's London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles at Lord's, with the women's teams in action from 10.30am on Sky Sports The Hundred and the Sky Sports YouTube channel, and the men then playing from 2pm on Sky Sports The Hundred.

Also from 2pm, Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix's women's sides face off at Emirates Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports The Hundred via the red button, as well as on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel and Sky Sports Mix.

Then, from 5.30pm on Sky Sports The Hundred, it is the turn of the men's teams from Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix.

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports this summer!