The Hundred: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles men's clash at Lord's rained off

No play was possible between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles in what would have been the first men's game in The Hundred at Lord's.

Heavy rain and thunder, which began just as the earlier women's match concluded, continued into the afternoon meaning any thoughts of a shortened game were abandoned at 4pm.

Both sides take one point apiece, meaning Invincibles now have three following their win over Manchester Originals on Thursday, whereas London Spirit are still looking for their first win of the tournament.

In the earlier women's game, 16-year-old Alice Capsey struck 59 from 41 balls as the Invincibles triumphed by 15 runs in the first London derby against the Spirit.

