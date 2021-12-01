The Hundred: Women's salaries will more than double and men's salaries to rise by a fifth in 2022 edition

Players' salaries in the women's Hundred will more than double in 2022 following the success of this year's inaugural competition.

Cricketers playing in the men's competition will still earn four times more than female players, who can now earn £31,250 for taking part.

The changes will see the highest-paid women's players earn slightly more than the lowest-paid men's players next year, with total salaries per team set at £250,000 for the women's competition.

There were 17,116 in attendance for the women's Hundred final as Oval Invincibles beat Southern Brave at Lord's, which broke a record set on the tournament's opening night for the biggest crowd for a domestic women's cricket match anywhere in the world.

Top male players will still earn four times more than their female counterparts in next year's competition after salaries were increased to a maximum of £125,000, with a £10,000 bonus for captains.

There will be a 20 per cent increase across all salaries in the men's competition with the lowest-paid players now earning £30,000, rather than £24,000.

This will bring salaries in line with initial expectations after they were cut by a fifth, following the postponement of the inaugural edition due to the Covid outbreak in 2020.

The eight teams in the competition will be able to retain up to 10 players - including up to three overseas players - before the player draft in March. Teams can take up until mid-February to finalise their retention list ahead of the player draft.