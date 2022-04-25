The Hundred: When are the games? Which players are involved? All you need to know ahead of 2022 season

The 2022 edition of The Hundred is just 100 days away.

Southern Brave's men's side will begin their title defence on August 3, with Oval Invincibles' women's team launching theirs a week later on August 11.

Each of the 60 matches will be shown live on Sky Sports, with the winners crowned at Lord's on September 3.

Here is all you need to know…

Image: Oval Invincibles' women's team beat Southern Brave in the final of The Hundred in 2021

The key fixtures

August 3: Men's opener - Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Men's opener - Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton August 11: Women's opener - Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers, The Kia Oval, London

Women's opener - Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers, The Kia Oval, London September 2: Women's and men's eliminators - second-placed team vs third-placed team, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Women's and men's eliminators - second-placed team vs third-placed team, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton September 3: Women's and men's finals - first-placed team vs winner of eliminator, Lord's, London

All matchdays from August 11 will be double-headers with men's and women's games on the same day.

The squads (overseas players in bold)

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

Men's squad: Moeen Ali (captain), Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Olly Stone, Matthew Wade (Australia), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Kane Richardson (Australia), Benny Howell, Tom Abell, Matthew Fisher, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Henry Brookes

Women's squad: Amy Jones (captain), Georgia Elwiss, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Sophie Molineux (Australia), Kirstie Gordon, Issy Wong, Eve Jones, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Abtaha Maqsood, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Sterre Kalis

Head coaches: Daniel Vettori (men's), Ben Sawyer (women's)

LONDON SPIRIT

Men's squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Zak Crawley, Mark Wood, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Riley Meredith (Australia), Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal

Women's squad: Heather Knight (captain), Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Beth Mooney (Australia), Megan Schutt (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Gibson, Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan, Sophie Luff

Head coaches: Trevor Bayliss (men's), Trevor Griffin (women's)

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

Men's squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Andre Russell (West Indies), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Sean Abbott (Australia), Laurie Evans, Daniel Worrall, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaassen, Calvin Harrison

Women's squad: Kate Cross (captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand), Ellie Threlkeld, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Ami Campbell, Georgie Boyce, Phoebe Graham, Laura Jackson, Grace Potts

Head coaches: Simon Katich (men's), Paul Shaw (women's)

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

Men's squad: David Willey (captain), Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Wahab Riaz (Pakistan), Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Roelof van der Merwe, Adam Lyth, Luke Wright, Callum Parkinson

Women's squad: Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Hollie Armitage, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Bess Heath, Kalea Moore, Liz Russell, Lucy Higham

Head coaches: James Foster (men's), Danielle Hazell (women's)

OVAL INVINCIBLES

Men's squad: Sam Billings (captain), Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Rory Burns, Sunil Narine (West Indies), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Hilton Cartwright (Australia), Danny Briggs, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Nathan Sowter

Women's squad: Dané van Niekerk (South Africa, captain),Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gregory, Grace Gibbs, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathili, Emma Jones

Head coaches: Tom Moody (men's), Jonathan Batty (women's)

SOUTHERN BRAVE

Men's squad: James Vince (captain), Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Craig Overton, Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Tim David (Singapore), Alex Davies, Jake Lintott, Rehan Ahmed, Ross Whiteley, Joe Weatherley, Dan Moriarty

Women's squad: Anya Shrubsole (captain), Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Smriti Mandhana (India), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia), Tahlia McGrath (Australia), Carla Rudd, Georgia Adams, Tara Norris, Jo Gardner, Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan

Head coaches: Mahela Jayawardene (men's), Charlotte Edwards (women's)

TRENT ROCKETS

Men's squad: Lewis Gregory (captain), Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Marchant de Lange (South Africa), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ian Cockbain, Luke Wood, Samit Patel, Matt Carter, Steven Mullaney, Sam Cook, Luke Fletcher, Tom Moores

Women's squad: Nat Sciver (captain), Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Meg Lanning (Australia), Alana King (Australia), Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Bryony Smith, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis

Head coaches: Andy Flower (men's), Salliann Beams (women's)

WELSH FIRE

Men's squad: Jonny Bairstow (captain), Ollie Pope, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Adam Zampa (Australia), David Miller (South Africa), Naseem Shah (Pakistan), Joe Clarke, Jake Ball, David Payne, Sam Hain, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Jacob Bethell, Josh Cobb

Women's squad: Tammy Beaumont (captain), Fran Wilson, Katie George, Alex Hartley, Rachael Haynes (Australia), Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Claire Nicholas, Fi Morris, Georgia Hennessy, Alex Griffiths, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Nicole Harvey

Head coaches: Gary Kirsten (men's), Mark O'Leary (women's)

The format

There will be eight group games in the men's competition with each team playing six other sides once and their nearest regional rivals twice.

Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers will play each other twice, with the other double-header derbies London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire.

Due to women's cricket's involvement in the Commonwealth Games, there will be six group games in the women's competition, meaning some sides will not meet at this stage.

The sides that finish top in the group stage will advance directly to Finals Day and face the winners of The Hundred Eliminator between the teams finishing second and third.

The Eliminators will be held at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday, September 2, a day before the finals.

A reserve day is available on Sunday, September 4 should Saturday's finals be adversely affected by the weather.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Hundred matches are now on general sale. Visit www.thehundred.com/tickets for more info.

Ticket prices across The Hundred are set at £5 for under 16s and free for children aged five and under, with ticket buyers able to choose their own seats this year with family-friendly zones in every venue.

The Hundred fixtures 2022

Women's matches to be played first unless otherwise stated:

Wed Aug 3: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire (7pm)*

Thu Aug 4: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (6.30pm)*

Fri Aug 5: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers (6.30pm)*

Sat Aug 6: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm)*

Sun Aug 7: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles (2pm)*

Mon Aug 8: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals (6.30pm)*

Tue Aug 9: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets (6.30pm)*

Wed Aug 10: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave (6.30pm)*

Thu Aug 11: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers (3pm and 6.30pm)**

Fri Aug 12: Southern Brave vs London Spirit (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sat Aug 13: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets (11am and 2.30pm)

Sat Aug 13: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm and 6pm)

Sun Aug 14: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit (11am and 2.30pm)

Sun Aug 14: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave (2.30pm and 6pm)

Mon Aug 15: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (3pm and 6.30pm)

Tue Aug 16: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 17: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles (3.30pm and 7pm)

Thu Aug 18: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Fri Aug 19: Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sat Aug 20: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sun Aug 21: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Mon Aug 22: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave (3pm and 6.30pm)

Tue Aug 23: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 24: London Spirit vs Welsh Fire (3pm and 6.30pm)

Thu Aug 25: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets (3.30pm and 7pm)

Fri Aug 26: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sat Aug 27: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sun Aug 28: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Mon Aug 29: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire (3.30pm and 7pm)

Tue Aug 30: London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 31: Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave (11.30am and 3pm)

Wed Aug 31: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles (3pm and 6.30pm)

Fri Sep 2: Eliminator, Ageas Bowl (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sat Sep 3: Final, Lord's (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sun Sep 4: Reserve day

*Men's match only due to Commonwealth Games

** Women's match to be played second

