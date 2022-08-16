The Hundred: Deandra Dottin stars as Manchester Originals secure 11-run win over Welsh Fire

Deandra Dottin bounced back from a duck in her first game with a fifty in her second before taking two key wickets as she helped Manchester Originals to their first win in The Hundred - and condemned Welsh Fire to back-to-back defeats…

Story of the match

West Indian star Dottin was out second ball in the loss to Trent Rockets on Saturday but powered 67 not out from 37 deliveries against Fire after being dropped in the deep on 13 by Fi Morris as Originals posted 156-2.

That total looked set to be overhauled by Fire as Dottin's fellow West Indian Hayley Matthews (69 off 41) teed off and shared a 110-run opening stand with skipper Tammy Beaumont (45no off 42).

However, Matthews was then bowled by Sophie Ecclestone before Dottin took two wickets in two balls - dismissing Australians Rachael Haynes (11 off 7) and Annabel Sutherland (0) - to swing momentum Originals' way.

The Hundred: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire - score summary Manchester Originals 156-2 from 100 balls - Dottin (67no off 37 balls), Ecclestone (36no off 18 balls), Lamb (35 off 41 balls); Hartley (1-17 from 20 balls) Welsh Fire 145-3 from 100 balls - Matthews (69 off 41 balls), Beaumont (45no off 42 balls); Dottin (2-21 from 15 balls); Ecclestone (1-27 from 20 balls)

Fire could only muster 145-3 in the end as they slipped to a second straight loss after tumbling to defeat at home to Birmingham Phoenix at the weekend.

With the bat, Dottin struck eight fours and two sixes, bossed a stand of 67 from 48 balls with Emma Lamb (35 off 41), and then played second fiddle to Ecclestone (36no off 18) in a riotous and unbroken partnership of 62 from the final 31 deliveries.

With the ball, she had Haynes pouched at mid-on and Sutherland at midwicket from the 82nd and 83rd balls of the innings respectively with the score on 123, before Grace Potts, Lamb and captain Kate Cross denied Fire the boundaries they needed.

Image: Tammy Beaumont and Hayley Matthews shared a century stand in Fire's defeat to Originals

Originals' victory meant Cross got one over her No Balls Podcast co-host Alex Hartley, who played for Originals last term before switching to Fire for the 2022 campaign.

Left-arm spinner Hartley (1-17 from 20 balls) was the pick of the Fire attack, taking the wicket of Lizelle Lee (3), but off-spinner Matthews saw her 20 deliveries pelted for 40 runs.

Match Hero, Deandra Dottin

(67no from 37 balls with the bat; 2-21 from 15 deliveries with the ball)

Image: Dottin dismissed Australia's Rachael Haynes and Annabel Sutherland

Dottin said: "The main thing was to get myself in and when I did that put a total on the board for the team. I thought we had enough runs if we bowled to our targets and stuck to the basics. It is very important having that winning feeling again. It is only going to take us forward to have more wins."

