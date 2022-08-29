The Hundred: Trent Rockets ease past Welsh Fire to keep play-off hopes alive

Trent Rockets kept their Hundred play-off hopes alive with an eight-wicket victory over bottom-side Welsh Fire and now need other results to go their way…

Story of the match

It was win or bust for Rockets at Trent Bridge in terms of their top-three aspirations but they remain in the mix after topping Fire's total of 100-8 in just 82 balls to move into third place, above Birmingham Phoenix, on net run-rate.

Captain Elyse Villani (55no off 40) - skippering the side in place of Nat Sciver so that the latter could focus on her own game - struck a 38-ball fifty and Mignon du Preez (32no off 20) ended a one-sided game with back-to-back boundaries.

Rockets now require Phoenix to lose to London Spirit on Tuesday and, if that happens, hope neither Manchester Originals nor Northern Superchargers overtake them on net run-rate on Wednesday when the final round of group games take place.

The Hundred: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire - score summary Welsh Fire 100-8 from 100 balls - Brunt (2-14 from 20 balls), Smith (2-14 from 15 balls); Sciver (2-22 from 15 balls), King (1-10 from 20 balls); Carey (27 off 29 balls), S Bryce (23 off 26 balls) Trent Rockets 102-2 from 82 balls - Villani (55no off 40 balls), Du Preez (32no off 20 balls); Filer (1-13 from 20 balls), Hartkey (1-27 from 20 balls)

Rockets were just too good for Fire on Bank Holiday Monday - although the visitors got off to a rollicking start as Tammy Beaumont (16 off 6) began the game with four fours in a row off Kathryn Bryce. Beaumont was caught two balls later, off Bryony Smith, and Rockets dominated thereafter.

Smith, Sciver and Katherine Brunt each claimed two wickets - Sciver dismissing Australian pair Rachael Haynes (6) and Annabel Sutherland (1) in her opening set of five deliveries and Brunt bagging top-scorer Nicola Carey (27) and Lauren Filer (14) in the final set of the innings.

Sciver (5) and Smith (8) fell cheaply with the bat but that did not matter for Rockets as they inflicted a fifth defeat out of six on Fire this term - Fire's sole win coming in their penultimate match against Superchargers.

Match Hero, Elyse Villani (55no off 40 balls, 8x4 1x 6)

The Rockets skipper said: "Our bowlers did a great job which relieved the pressure and allowed the batters to come in and play really positively.

"At half time we spoke about winning the game first and foremost and then once we got into a position [to win] understanding how many balls we should have [to move into third place].

"We have made things hard for ourselves [this season] but are still mathematically in with a chance.

"The captaincy is something I enjoy. I do a lot of it back home [in Australia], and so I am happy to step in and support any way I can. Nat Sciver has had a lot on her plate so I was happy to help in any way."

Beaumont: It has been a hugely disappointing campaign

Welsh Fire captain Tammy Beaumont: "[The campaign] has been hugely disappointing. I think other than in potentially this game and one more, we have been in games and competed.

"Results could have gone either way and we could have been in a completely different position. There are positives but it is hugely disappointing to come away with only one win.

"I wish I was starting playing cricket now. For me, this has come at the backend [of my career] but to be playing week in, week out at places like Trent Bridge, Lord's, Test match venues consistently with big crowds and big followings is amazing to see."

What's next?

Birmingham Phoenix visit London Spirit in Tuesday's women's match (2.30pm on Sky Sports The Hundred ahead of a 3pm start) knowing that a win or tie will see them secure a spot in the top three, alongside the already-qualified Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles.

Later in the day, Spirit and Phoenix's men's sides will square off (6pm on air for a 6.30pm start). Spirit will qualify if they win while Phoenix need victory to keep their hopes alive.

Watch every match from The Hundred this summer live on Sky Sports.

