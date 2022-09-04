Alice Capsey 'can change the game' | The Hundred 'huge success' for women's cricket

Alice Capsey has continued to set the cricketing world alight after a string of dominant performances in The Hundred put her firmly on the map as a future star of English cricket.

Capsey's dominance with bat and ball across the tournament at just 18 years of age has excited cricket fans and her performance in the final, scoring 25 off 17 balls and hitting the only six of the match, cemented her as one of the tournament's stand-out stars.

For former England international Ebony Rainford-Brent, she is one of the only cricketers in the game at the moment who can "change the game".

"She has won more domestic trophies at 18 years old than I did in my entire career," said Rainford-Brent.

"With Capsey for me it is the freedom.

"She came out today, could have been under pressure, and just went whacking sixes.

"I wouldn't say I have seen many people, other than Charlotte Edwards, where you say they can change the game. She can change the game for me."

Praise for the young star also came from Nasser Hussain who cited her as a future "superstar" of cricket.

"I have only been watching women's games for five to seven years and she is the bright star that we have seen," Hussain said.

"I think Sophia Dunkley could be as well but as far as attitude and inner confidence, you forget she has only just turned 18.

"She is so switched on, she is so confident, and she has that lack of fear or failure.

"Today in a final, who was the only person who hit a six? It was young Alice Capsey.

"Who was the 16-year- old that came here last year, first time ever at Lord's, she plays here and she gets a 50.

"I think she is a superstar in the making, she really is."

The Hundred a 'huge success' as Final brings in record domestic crowd

With record attendances for women's matches recorded at multiple grounds across this year's tournament, The Hundred has set the stage for some players to shine on a big stage.

The final at Lord's saw the largest crowd ever at a domestic women's match in England, 20,840 watching on as they witnessed another dominant display from Oval Invincibles.

However, incredible performances have not been limited to the winners alone.

From Player of the Tournament Nat Sciver continuing to show her brilliance, the rise of 17 year-old Sophia Smale and Lauren Bell displaying her bowling prowess, the competition has seen some of the best and brightest players playing some of the best cricket.

Indeed, cricket legend and Southern Brave's coach Charlotte Edwards believes we have only seen the women's game grow even more at this year's tournament.

"We have absolutely loved it." - "Both of the girls play cricket so it is great to see what they can work towards."

"I think it is definitely better, I think the calibre of overseas players has made it better," said Edwards.

"I think the domestic players have also got better.

"I think that the comp has been another huge success and just to see people out watching the women's game has been so great to see really and hopefully it continues."