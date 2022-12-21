The Hundred: Stephen Fleming to coach Southern Brave men's team, replacing Mahela Jayawardene

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has become the new head coach of Southern Brave's men's side in The Hundred, replacing Mahela Jayawardene.

Jayawardene has stepped down in order to focus on his expanded role with Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians.

Brave won The Hundred in 2021 under Jayawardene, beating Birmingham Phoenix in the final, before finishing second-bottom of the table in 2022.

Fleming - who played 111 Tests for the Black Caps - led Chennai Super Kings to the IPL title in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

The 49-year-old was due to coach Trent Rockets in the inaugural season of The Hundred in 2021 but withdrew amid the Covid-19 pandemic due to travel restrictions and quarantine requirements.

Fleming said: "It is a real privilege to have been offered the role of Southern Brave head coach. I look forward to working with the team to continue building on the initial success that the side has had.



"The competition has looked fantastic from afar and I can't wait to be a part of it next season."

Jayawardene said: "I really enjoyed my two years in the Hundred with Southern Brave, working with a really supportive management team and an exciting group of players.

"I would like to extend my thanks to all, including our passionate fans, for all the encouragement support that was given during my stint as head coach. I wish my successor Stephen and the team all the best for the 2023 season."

Brave's men's director of cricket Giles White added: "Due to increased commitments with Mumbai Indians, Mahela has decided to step back from his role with the Southern Brave.

"Mahela led the team to success in the first edition of the Hundred and we would like to thank him for his hard work and commitment over the last two years.

"In his place we are delighted to welcome Stephen as the new coach for 2023 and look forward to seeing him build on the early success our talented squad."