The Hundred Deadline Day: Men's and women's retained lists for the 2023 season revealed

The players being retained for this summer's third edition of The Hundred, live on Sky Sports, have been announced.

Thursday's Deadline Day has seen Rashid Khan, Ellyse Perry, Jos Buttler, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Smriti Mandhana and Glenn Maxwell among the players confirmed as returning to their teams to play in The Hundred this summer.

Deadline Day sees the eight teams in The Hundred confirming the players they are retaining in their men's and women's squads.

Teams in the men's competition are able to retain 10 players, and women's teams can retain four of their players. Six men's sides have retained all 10, while Welsh Fire - under the new leadership of Australian great Mike Hussey - will have eight places to fill at The Draft, at which they'll have the first pick.

The women's competition will be hosting a draft for the first time, with Tammy Beaumont's Welsh Fire the first side to pick.

The likes of England stars Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt and Kate Cross, as well as a host of international players, will be up for grabs.

Across both competitions, 113 players have been retained in total, meaning 135 spots remain to be filled at The Hundred Draft, which will be shown live on Sky Sports on March 23 at 4pm.

The final list for The Hundred Draft is due to be confirmed on February 28. Teams in the men's competition will this year be able to make two Wildcard selections.

Sky Sports will show every game of The Hundred live this summer, starting with the opening match at Trent Bridge on Tuesday August 1 with a Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave double-header - the first of 68 games.

Trent Rockets and England women all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, said: "It's great to be retained by Trent Rockets. We came pretty close last time round and we want to build on that this year.

"The women's competition having a draft this year is really exciting, and I think we've got a good core of players to build on. It's a really good competition to play in, with brilliant atmospheres and great cricket, and I'm looking forward to being back at Trent Bridge."

Moeen Ali, one of 10 retained players with Birmingham Phoenix, said: "We're really excited about having retained 10 players ahead of the third year of the competition.

"We've seen across short-form competitions around the world that keeping a core squad together can make a real difference, and hopefully it'll help us win The Hundred this year.

"We've got a lot of talented players and it's a great group, so we can't wait to get out in front of the Edgbaston crowd again."

Image: The Hundred Men's squads and draft order

Image: The Hundred Women's squads and draft order

What is Deadline Day?

Deadline Day is the cut off for teams to retain players from their 2022 squads.

Men's teams can keep 10 players from last years teams, while Women's teams can retain four of their players.

But teams do not have to use all of their retention slots.

They could save some of their squad places to secure more players in The Hundred Draft.

Men's squad retentions

Three-stage process

Some of the world's best players

2022 players can be retained

Each men's team will be able to retain one England Centrally Contracted player from their existing squad in their set 'Centrally Contracted' slot. All other England Centrally Contracted players will be able to be retained in one of their existing team's 13-player price brackets, or are able to enter the main draft.

Teams will also be given two Wildcard picks, which will be made later in the year, to reward domestic form. Players who aren't picked up in the initial Draft will still be able to pick up a contract in The Hundred if they hit form in the Vitality Blast.

Women's player selection - explained

The Hundred Women's Competition features eight teams and the best players in the world

Squads of 15 players

Three-stage process including a Player Draft

All players will be selected in one of seven salary bands. Two players will receive each of salary bands A to F, with A being the most expensive, and three players will receive band G.

Teams are allowed to sign a maximum of three overseas players, and three England Women central contract players.

Full list of retained players (O = overseas player)

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan (O), Adam Milne (O), Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson (O), Tom Helm, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley

Women: Amy Jones, Ellyse Perry (O), Issy Wong, Emily Arlott

London Spirit

Men: Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell (O), Nathan Ellis (O), Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara

Women: Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr (O), Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson

Manchester Originals

Men: Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga (O), Phil Salt, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Little (O), Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley

Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin (O), Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld

Northern Superchargers

Men: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese (O), Wayne Parnell (O), Callum Parkinson

Women: Alyssa Healy (O), Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath

Oval Invincibles

Men: Sam Curran, Sunil Narine (O), Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Danny Briggs, Natha Sowter

Women: Marixanne Kapp (O), Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tash Farrant

Southern Brave

Men: Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen (O), George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley

Women: Smriti Mandhana (O), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp

Trent Rockets

Men: Joe Root, Rashid Khan (O), Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro (O), Sam Cook, Daniel Sams (O), Samit Patel, Matt Carter

Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alana King (O), Bryony Smith

Welsh Fire

Men: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Clarke, Ollie Pope, David Payne, Jake Ball, George Scrimshaw

Women: Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews (O), Annabel Sutherland (O)

The Hundred tickets

There will be an initial, exclusive window to buy tickets from March 15-28 for anyone who has previously bought tickets for The Hundred.

Those yet to attend can sign up in advance at thehundred.com for priority ticket access from April 5-18. Tickets will then go on general sale on Thursday April 20.

Tickets this year remain in line with 2022 pricing, with prices set at £5 for juniors aged 6-15, free for children five and under, and adults starting from £10.

