The Hundred - women's team guide: Three in a row for Oval Invincibles or will they be stopped in 2023?

Ahead of this year's edition of The Hundred getting under way, we profile the eight women's teams taking part in this year's tournament...

Trent Rockets

Last year's finish: Third (lost to Southern Brave in Eliminator).

First game: vs Southern Brave (Tuesday August 1, 3pm).

Home ground: Trent Bridge.

Head coach: Jon Lewis.

Overseas players: Harmanpreet Kaur, Alana King, Lizelle Lee.

Rest of squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain) Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Potts, Jo Gardner, Fran Wilson, Alexa Stonehouse, Naomi Dattani, Josie Groves, Nat Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy.

Players to watch: Nat Sciver-Brunt asserted her world-class all-rounder status during The Ashes, taking five wickets and scoring over 400 runs, including two high-stakes hundreds - a player who truly excels under pressure.

Alongside Nat, on and off the field, is wife Katherine Sciver-Brunt. A formidable fast bowler, Katherine is also an England legend, but retired from international duty this year. This will also be her last year with Trent Rockets, so, as ever, she will be aiming to make a huge impact.

Prospects: In 2021 their poor run-rate saw them finish seventh, but then last year their strong run-rate saw them finish third and through to the Eliminator. If the Rockets can keep on their upward trajectory, they could make it all the way to the final.

Southern Brave

Last year's finish: Runners-up (lost to Oval Invincibles in the final).

First game: vs Trent Rockets (Tuesday August 1, 3pm).

Home ground: The Ageas Bowl.

Head coach: Charlotte Edwards.

Overseas players: Smriti Mandhana, Chloe Tryon, Maitlan Brown.

Rest of squad: Anya Shrubsole (captain), Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Kalea Moore, Rhianna Southby, Danielle Gregory, Seren Smale, Ellie Anderson, Mary Taylor.

Players to watch: Lauren Bell was a staple of the England bowling line-up in this summer's Ashes and proved herself as a consistent wicket-taker. India's Smriti Mandhana looks comfortable against any bowler and was Southern Brave's highest run scorer last season with 211.

Prospects for this season: The Brave have twice been in the final, and twice lost to Oval Invincibles. They are almost there, but have drafted in overseas stars Chloe Tyron and Maitlan Brown, alongside Wyatt and Anya Shrubsole, to take them to the next level. If these new players can work together, it could help them make that last step to glory.

Manchester Originals

Last year's finish: Sixth.

First game: vs Welsh Fire (Wednesday August 2, 11.30am).

Home ground: Emirates Old Trafford.

Head coach: Stephen Parry.

Overseas players: Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Deandra Dottin

Rest of squad: Sophie Ecclestone (captain), Kathryn Bryce, Emma Lamb, Katie George, Ellie Threlkeld, Ami Campbell, Fi Morris, Phoebe Graham, Amara Carr, Liberty Heap, Mahika Gaur, Laura Jackson.

Players to watch: Draft recruit Deandra Dottin was the first woman to score a century in a T20I in 2010, and the powerful Barbadian all-rounder will bring plenty of experience and flair. Wicketkeeping talent Ellie Threlkeld is next in line to replace Amy Jones in the England squad, and can also pack a punch with the bat.

Prospects for this season: With the world's best spin bowler in Sophie Ecclestone in their ranks, the Originals sixth-place finish last season was disappointing. If the experience of Dottin, the big hitting of Laura Wolvaart and the extra spin of Amanda-Jade Wellington can be quickly implemented, the sky is the limit.

Welsh Fire

Last year's finish: Eighth.

First game: vs Manchester Originals (Wednesday August 2, 11.30am).

Home ground: Sophia Gardens.

Head coach: Gareth Breese.

Overseas players: Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews, Laura Harris.

Rest of squad: Tammy Beaumont (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Alex Hartley, Claire Nicholas, Sarah Bryce, Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack.

Players to watch: England star Tammy Beaumont leads the Fire this year and will be more confident than ever, with the team's visit to Trent Bridge feeling particularly special after that double-century in this summer's one-off Test against Australia. Swansea-born Claire Nicholas was Welsh Fire's leading wicket-taker last season and is a skilful off-break bowler.

Prospects for this season: It was a difficult season for the Fire last year, losing five of their six matches. So, the only way is up? Ismail and Beaumont bring world-class experience, but it is difficult to call whether things will change and if there is to be an uplift the Welsh side needs to be dominant from the off,

Oval Invincibles

Last year's finish: First (beat Southern Brave in the final).

First game: vs London Spirit (Wednesday August 2, 3pm).

Home ground: The Kia Oval.

Head coach: Jonathan Batty

Overseas players: Suzie Bates, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (captain).

Rest of squad: Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mady Villiers, Paige Scholfield, Eva Gray, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Cordelia Griffith, Beth Langston, Kira Chathli, Claudie Cooper, Lizzie Scott.

Players to watch: Lauren Winfield-Hill led the way with the bat for the Invincibles last year, including a highest score of 74 not out, and the England batter will be one opponents will have marked as a danger. Skipper Dane van Niekerk has led Invincibles to two victories, and is capable of making useful contributions with both the bat and ball, as is teenage superstar Alice Capsey.

Prospects for this season: The Invincibles have lived up to their name to date so far, winning both seasons of The Hundred in convincing fashion. Will they make it three in a row? It would take a brave person to bet against them doing so.

London Spirit

Last year's finish: Seventh.

First game: vs Oval Invincibles (Wednesday August 2, 3pm).

Home ground: Lord's.

Head coach: Ashley Noffke.

Overseas players: Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Richa Ghosh.

Rest of squad: Heather Knight (captain), Sarah Glenn, Sophie Munro, Charlie Dean, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson , Grace Scrivens, Tara Norris, Lauren Filer, Niamh Holland, Chloe Hill, Alice Monaghan.

Players to watch: Lauren Filer was a late addition to England's squad for this summer's Ashes series and made an impact in the one-off Test even though the hosts were beaten by Australia, finishing with match figures of 4-148. Captain Heather Knight has led England with great success, so can she help inspire the Spirit to rise up the table this year as well?

Prospects for this season: The Spirit's men's team turned around a poor first season to make the eliminators in 2022, so there is no reason to think the women are not capable of doing the same this year. There is plenty of England talent in the squad backed up by some strong overseas recruits.

Birmingham Phoenix

Last year's finish: Fourth.

First game: vs Northern Superchargers (Thursday August 3, 3pm).

Home ground: Edgbaston.

Head coach: Ben Sawyer.

Overseas players: Sophie Devine, Erin Burns.

Rest of squad: Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker, Eve Jones, Katie Levick, Emily Arlott, Abtaha Maqsood, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Chloe Brewer.

Players to watch: England bowler Issy Wong is always a danger with the ball and the seam bowler will pose plenty of searching questions to opposing batters. Emily Arlott was one of the leading wicket-takers in The Hundred in 2022 as well and it will be interesting to see how she fares again this year.

Prospects for this season: After narrowly missing out on the Eliminator on net run-rate last year, the Phoenix will be expecting to make the knockout stages this time around. They are, however, without captain and overseas star Ellyse Perry after the Australian was ruled out due to injury.

Northern Superchargers

Last year's finish: Fifth.

First game: vs Birmingham Phoenix (Thursday August 3, 3pm).

Home ground: Headingley.

Head coach: Danielle Hazell.

Overseas players: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Jemimah Rodrigues.

Rest of squad: Hollie Armitage (captain), Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Linsey Smith, Bess Heath, Marie Kelly, Aylish Cranstone, Georgie Boyce, Lucy Higham, Leah Dobson, Grace Ballinger, Grace Hall

Players to watch: India star Jemimah Rodrigues has been drafted in as a late overseas replacement for the injured Heather Graham and all eyes will be on whether she can recreate the run-scoring form she showed in the first season of The Hundred. England medium-fast bowler Kate Cross is a danger with the ball as well.

Prospects for this season: Like the Superchargers men, the women struggled to make an impact in 2022. However, the recruitment of Cross, Georgia Wareham and Alice Davidson-Richards, along with securing Rodrigues' return, means they have players with plenty of experience on cricket's biggest stages.

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports Cricket from Tuesday. Stream The Hundred and more with NOW.