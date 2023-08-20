The Hundred: Calvin Harrison shines in thumping Manchester Originals win vs Northern Superchargers

Calvin Harrison took five wickets for 11 runs as the Manchester Originals boosted their attempt to reach the knockout stages of the Men's Hundred with an 81-run demolition of the Northern Superchargers at Emirates Old Trafford.

Needing 165 to exact some revenge for last week's defeat at Headingley, the Superchargers' batters had a dreadful day and were dismissed for 83 - a performance in sharp contrast to that of the Originals, for whom Jos Buttler made a 47-ball 75 in their 164-6.

If London Spirit beat Welsh Fire on Sunday evening, the Leeds-based side are eliminated from this year's competition, but their chances are very thin in any case.

After a relatively sedate start - only 29 runs coming from the first 20 balls - Buttler took 14 off Brydon Carse's first set of five and the opening pair had taken their stand to 72 off 41 balls before Phil Salt, who had been dropped by Wayne Parnell on 18, was caught at long-off by David Wiese off Adil Rashid for 28.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Calvin Harrison take a superb five-for during the Manchester Originals' win over the Superchargers, the best men's bowling figures in The Hundred

Wiese took a second catch five balls later when Laurie Evans slapped Callum Parkinson down the ground and departed for just seven, but that was the signal for Buttler and Paul Walter to launch a selective onslaught on the Superchargers' bowling.

Both batters hit sixes off Matt Short's second set and the Originals were well placed for further mayhem on 128-2 after 75 balls.

That was initially prevented when Walter was stumped by Tom Banton off Rashid for 28, thus ending his 48-run stand for the third wicket with Buttler.

The Originals' skipper reached his fifty off 35 balls, but having made 75 with six fours and three sixes, Buttler was eventually caught at deep midwicket by Harry Brook off Rashid, who almost immediately collected his fourth wicket when Jamie Overton was caught by Carse at long-off for two.

The home side's 100 balls ended with what seemed an eminently defendable total on the board given the turning pitch. Rashid finished with 4-18 from his 20 balls.

The Superchargers' pursuit began poorly when Adam Lyth, having made just one, drove Overton's seventh ball of the innings straight to Walter at mid-off.

Tom Hartley then struck with his second ball when Banton reverse-swept him to point, where Harrison took a superb two-handed catch above his head.

Adam Hose was then caught down the leg side by Buttler off Josh Tongue for a six-ball 15 and the visitors' problems deepened when Short was stumped off Harrison for 11.

Brook was joined by his skipper Parnell with the score on 37-4 but things got worse when the Superchargers' last specialist batter Brook was bowled for two by a superb ball from Hartley which pitched on middle and leg and hit middle and off.

Parnell was caught at backward point by Zaman Khan off Harrison for 11 and the same bowler accounted for Wiese, Carse and Parkinson in the space of nine balls to finish with 5-11 from his 20 balls.

What's next?

The Hundred continues on Monday with two games from The Kia Oval.

Oval Invincibles

Trent Rockets Monday 21st August 2:30pm

Oval Invincibles

Trent Rockets Monday 21st August 6:00pm

Oval Invincibles Women, whose hopes of a third straight tournament victory were ended by defeat to Southern Brave on Saturday, host Trent Rockets from 3pm with the men's sides then in action from 6pm.

Both matches will be streamed for free on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App, while they will also be shown on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Mix.

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW for £26 a month for 12 months.