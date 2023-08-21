The Hundred: Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten half-century sets up consolation win for Oval Invincibles

Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten half-century set up a consolation win for outgoing champions Oval Invincibles against Trent Rockets to round off their Hundred campaign.

The South African all-rounder hit 51 not out from 25 balls to rescue the Invincibles innings and lead them to 155-6 at The Kia Oval.

The Rockets fell just three runs short as late hitting from Alexa Stonehouse threatened to steal away the win after Lizelle Lee's 61 from 33 at the top of the order.

The Rockets finished off their tournament without former England international Katherine Sciver-Brunt, who had been due to play her final game before her retirement but was ruled out due to a hip injury.

The Rockets struck with the second ball of the innings as Stonehouse found some movement to bowl Lauren Winfield-Hill for a duck.

Stonehouse then bowled Invincibles stand-in captain Suzie Bates in her seconds et before Alice Capsey got on top of the bowling, hitting Bryony Smith over long-on for six.

But Kirstie Gordon was able to peg the home side back, having Marizanne Kapp stumped, before Capsey departed for 35 off 24 after missing a sweep at the left-arm spinner.

Paige Scholfield and De Klerk began a rebuilding job as they struck up a partnership of 23 from 15, which was ended when the former was bowled aiming an ambitious shot off Naomi Dattani.

But De Klerk accelerated the Invincibles' score by hitting three consecutive fours as Stonehouse's final set of five went for 27 and the partnership of 68 from 31 with Cordelia Griffith lifted the home side above 150.

The Rockets got off to a good start as Lee struck a couple of boundaries off Kapp's first set, but the Invincibles seamer made the breakthrough by having Smith caught by Bates at long-off.

Eva Gray took the key wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur with her second ball, but Lee attacked the bowling aggressively.

The Rockets opener raced to her half-century off 28 balls slamming Ryana MacDonald-Gay over mid-wicket for her third six and shared a partnership of 63 from 37 with captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

That raised hopes for the visitors of reaching the target, but Sciver-Brunt was lbw to Sophia Smale and two balls later Scholfield's throw on the turn ran out Lee with a direct hit at the bowler's end.

Scholfield was able to follow up with a nonchalant return catch to dismiss Joanne Gardner.

Smale picked up another wicket as she finished with 2-26 and, although Stonehouse got three boundaries in a row in a nervy finish, the Rockets came up three runs short.

