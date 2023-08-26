The Hundred: Northern Superchargers into women's final after eliminator vs Welsh Fire wrecked by lightning and rain

Northern Superchargers will face Southern Brave in the women's Hundred final after their eliminator against Welsh Fire was abandoned due to bad weather.

Superchargers advanced to Sunday's showpiece at Lord's by virtue of finishing second to Brave in the group stage, ahead of third-placed Welsh Fire.

Fire were 104-2 from 75 balls when the players were taken off the field due to the threat of lightning, in a game that had already been reduced to 95 balls a side following earlier rain at The Kia Oval.

Score summary Welsh Fire - 104-2 from 75 balls: Sophia Dunkley (38 off 28 balls); Tammy Beaumont (37no off 30), Laura Harris (14no off five); Lucy Higham (1-16), Grace Ballinger (1-24)

Superchargers needed to begin a 25-ball reply by 5.11pm but were unable to do so due to heavy rain, meaning Fire's hopes of going from finishing bottom of the table in 2022 to winning the title a year later were dashed.

Superchargers beat Fire by 16 runs earlier in the week to leapfrog them in the table.

In the eliminator, Fire skipper Tammy Beaumont struck an unbeaten 37 from 30 balls after being dropped on five by Phoebe Litchfield at mid-on, while opening partner Sophia Dunkley top-scored with 38 from 28 deliveries.

Superchargers had managed to contain Fire, only for Laura Harris to slam 14 not out from five balls after Hayley Matthews departed for a scratchy 10 off 12.

Harris reverse-pulled Grace Ballinger for four and then smoked Kate Cross for a six over square leg, two balls before Cross was also nailed for a leg-side maximum by Beaumont.

What's next?

It's Finals Day!

Lord's is the venue on Sunday as Superchargers face Brave in the women's final from 2.15pm before Oval Invincibles meet Brave or Manchester Originals in the men's from 6pm.

