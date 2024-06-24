The Hundred 2024: England bowler Ollie Robinson selected by Trent Rockets in wildcard draft

Men's and women's sides conclude squads for the 2024 edition of The Hundred with wildcard draft; Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara, Mason Crane, Sophie Luff and Fran Wilson among players picked - watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports between July 23 and August 18
England bowler Ollie Robinson has been signed by Trent Rockets in The Hundred wildcard draft, with Ravi Bopara and Mason Crane picked by London Spirit and Welsh Fire respectively.
The eight men's and women's sides have now completed their squads ahead of the 2024 edition, which is live in full on Sky Sports from July 23 to August 18.
The wildcard selections were based on performances across the men's Vitality Blast and women's Charlotte Edwards Cup, with 32 players - two for each team - drafted.
Among the women's players selected were England World Cup winner Fran Wilson (Birmingham Phoenix), Sophie Luff (Southern Brave) and Danielle Gregory (Manchester Originals).
Six replacement players have also been confirmed across the competitions, with Tom Aspinwall and Scott Currie in at Manchester Originals men for Fred Klaassen and Josh Tongue and Emma Jones taking Ailsa Lister's spot at Birmingham Phoenix women.
Australia's Charli Knott will be available for Brave's first two women's matches in the absence of India batter Smriti Mandhana, with Laura Harris, also of Australia, to step in for Oval Invincibles' opening two fixtures as a replacement for Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu.
New Zealand's Suzie Bates will deputise for India's Richa Ghosh for the first three games at Phoenix women.
Women: Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod
Men: Aneurin Donald, Rishi Patel
Women: Abbey Freeborn, Ellie Anderson
Men: Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins
Women: Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan
Men: Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst
Women: Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner,
Men: Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington
Women: Rachel Slater, Amara Carr
Men: Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt
Women: Sophie Luff, Katie Jones
Men: James Coles, Joe Weatherley
Women: Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith
Men: Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop
Women: Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack,
Men: Mason Crane, Ben Green
