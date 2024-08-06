The Hundred: Sam Curran powers Oval Invincibles to win over Manchester Originals

Sam Curran was on fire with the bat again as Oval Invincibles picked up another victory to move top of the men's table; Watch every game of The Hundred in 2024 live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 6 August 2024
Sam Curran held his nerve to again be the Oval Invincibles' match-winner in a last-ball thriller against Manchester Originals at Emirates Old Trafford.
The England all-rounder conceded just three runs from the final five balls of the game as the Invincibles snatched victory by just three runs to go top of the table.
Curran is the form man of the men's competition after claiming a hat-trick and hitting a half-century last time out against London Spirit. He was at it again in Manchester, clearing the ropes on six occasions on his way to 68 from 38 balls before his heroics with the ball.
Defeat ends the hopes of the Originals, finalists in the past two years, of reaching the knockout stage.
Young Originals opener Matthew Hurst struck 50 from 29 balls, two days after his first half-century in the men's competition, to initially put the hosts on course to chase down 164-8.
The 20-year-old shared an 89-run opening stand from 54 balls with skipper Phil Salt.
Salt has made his name as England's hard-hitting opener and while he made a fast start, it was Hurst who stole the limelight with an array of stunning strokes to get the home crowd roaring.
But when both fell in quick succession, Hurst succumbing to some clever bowling from Will Jacks, the Originals started to show signs they were ready to throw away another winning position.
Paul Walter unleashed a couple of big hits but Wayne Madsen had the indignity of being retired not out and his replacement Sikandar Raza was immediately caught in the deep.
Jamie Overton blasted a six, but then edged Curran behind, as the England man got to work on closing out the match.
Usama Mir missed a slower ball and with four needed from the final delivery he could only pick out Tom Lammonby 10 yards inside the leg-side rope.
"I think that was a really good wicket. Great ground to bat at, great boundary sizes.
"It felt like we bowled really well and hung in the game.
"We never really felt like we were out of the game. You get a wicket, a few dots, and you see that rate fly up.
"That self-belief every day - The Hundred format is nice in the regard where the 10 balls from one end, you can really drive it with a wicket.
"This type of tournament being so short and quick you need to win those short margins.
"Now we are winning close games and I am really pleased."
