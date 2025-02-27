The Hundred: Chris Woakes and Jamie Smith join Welsh Fire and London Spirit in Central Contract Draft
The Hundred is back for its fifth year in 2025; watch every match live on Sky Sports Cricket from August 5 to 31; Oval Invincibles are seeking a third-straight men's title while London Spirit are defending women's champions
Thursday 27 February 2025 16:25, UK
Chris Woakes and Jamie Smith have secured the last two deals in The Hundred in the England Central Contract Draft.
All-rounder Woakes has joined Welsh Fire, while wicketkeeper-batter Smith has moved to London Spirit.
Woakes and Smith were contracted to Birmingham Phoenix for the 2024 edition of The Hundred.
England's remaining red-ball and white-ball men's players with central contract points have two additional routes to secure a contract - The Hundred Draft and The Hundred Wildcard Draft.
The Draft takes place on March 12, with a final chance to make squad additions coming at May's Wildcard Draft, where teams can add two final men's and women's players, rewarding stand-out performers in domestic cricket.
The Hundred returns on August 5 at Lord's with a London derby men's and women's double-header between London Spirit and defending champions Oval Invincibles.
The Hundred 2025: Squads
Birmingham Phoenix Women: Ellyse Perry, Amy Jones, Emily Arlott, Megan Schutt, Hannah Baker, Charis Pavely, Sterre Kalis, Ailsa Lister
Birmingham Phoenix Men: Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Trent Boult, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dan Mousley, Tim Southee, Will Smeed, Chris Wood, Aneurin Donald
London Spirit Women: Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Deepti Sharma, Georgia Redmayne, Eva Gray, Cordelia Griffith, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro
London Spirit Men: Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Kane Williamson, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings, Jamie Smith
Manchester Originals Women: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Beth Mooney, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Evelyn Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Fi Morris, Danielle Gregory
Manchester Originals Men: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Heinrich Klaasen, Matthew Hurst, Scott Currie, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker, Tom Aspinwall
Northern Superchargers Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson-Richards, Grace Ballinger, Davina Perrin
Northern Superchargers Men: Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Ben Dwarshuis, Graham Clark, Pat Brown, Tom Lawes
Oval Invincibles Women: Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Meg Lanning, Tash Farrant, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophia Smale, Jo Gardner, Rachel Slater
Oval Invincibles Men: Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Rashid Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Billings, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Donovan Ferreira, Tawanda Muyeye
Southern Brave Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Rhianna Southby
Southern Brave Men: James Vince, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Faf du Plessis, Leus Du Plooy, Craig Overton, Laurie Evans, Finn Allen, Danny Briggs, James Coles
Trent Rockets Women: Ash Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Heather Graham, Bryony Smith, Grace Scrivens, Kirstie Gordon, Alexa Stonehouse, Natasha Wraith, Cassidy McCarthy
Trent Rockets Men: Joe Root, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Banton, John Turner, Sam Cook, Sam Hain, Tom Alsop, Calvin Harrison
Welsh Fire Women: Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont, Jessica Jonassen, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Freya Davies, Georgia Davis, Emily Windsor, Beth Langston
Welsh Fire Men: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Luke Wells, Stephen Eskinazi, Chris Woakes
The Hundred 2025 full fixture list (all games men's and women's double-headers)
- Tuesday August 5: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, Lord's
- Wednesday August 6: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford
- Thursday August 7: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Headingley
- Friday August 8: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, Edgbaston
- Saturday August 9: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, Kia Oval
- Saturday August 9: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, Sophia Gardens
- Sunday August 10: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, Utilita Bowl
- Sunday August 10: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge
- Monday August 11: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford
- Tuesday August 12: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston
- Wednesday August 13: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, Utilita Bowl
- Wednesday August 13: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens
- Thursday August 14: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, Lord's
- Friday August 15: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, Headingley
- Saturday August 16: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Trent Bridge
- Saturday August 16: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, the Kia Oval
- Sunday August 17: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford
- Sunday August 17: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Edgbaston
- Monday August 18: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, Utilita Bowl
- Tuesday August 19: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge
- Wednesday August 20: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens
- Wednesday August 20: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Lord's
- Thursday August 21: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, the Kia Oval
- Friday August 22: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, Edgbaston
- Saturday August 23: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Headingley
- Saturday August 23: London Spirit vs Southern Brave, Lord's
- Sunday August 24: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens
- Sunday August 24: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford
- Monday August 25: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, the Kia Oval
- Tuesday August 26: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley
- Wednesday August 27: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge
- Thursday August 28: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl
- Saturday August 30: The Hundred Eliminator, the Kia Oval
- Sunday August 31: The Hundred Final, Lord's
How do matches work?
- One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.
- Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.
- The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.
- The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.
- A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.
- If a match in the knockout stages is tied, a Super 5 will be played, with the winner being the team scoring the most runs from a further five balls each.