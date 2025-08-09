The Hundred: Manchester Originals beat Oval Invincibles and London Spirit edge Welsh Fire in day of last-ball thrillers

Beth Mooney hit her fourth Hundred fifty as Manchester Originals secured their first win of the campaign and condemned Oval Invincibles to back-to-back defeats with a two-run, last-ball victory in a Kia Oval thriller.

Originals had lost their opening match at home to Southern Brave on Wednesday after posting just 95-8, with skipper Mooney - the top-ranked batter in women's T20 international cricket - out for one.

But the Australian impressed on Saturday, hitting 70 from 45 balls in her side's total of 139-6 as South Africa seamer Marizanne Kapp claimed 2-22 from 20 balls for Invincibles.

Score summary - Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals Manchester Originals 139-6 from 100 balls: Beth Mooney (70 off 45 balls), Kathryn Bryce (24 off 18); Marizanne Kapp (2-22 from 20 balls), Phoebe Franklin (1-17 from 10) Oval Invincibles 137-3 from 100 balls: Meg Lanning (56 off 42 balls), Lauren Winfield-Hill (33 off 25); Sophie Ecclestone (1-18 from 20 balls), Amelia Kerr (1-22 from 20)

Kapp (19no off 15) then had the chance to win the game for Invincibles from the last ball of the chase with four needed but could only clip a full toss from Deandra Dottin through midwicket for one as the hosts ended on 137-3.

Invincibles - beaten by defending champions London Spirit in the tournament curtain-raiser on Tuesday - saw Mooney's fellow Australian Meg Lanning (56 off 42) compile back-to-back fifties after her knock of 85 last time out.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester Originals' Kathryn Bryce received this cold send-off from Marizanne Kapp after being bowled in Saturday's match

When Lanning was dropped by Fi Morris at deep backward square and the ball trickled away for four, Invincibles' ask was cut to 13 from six balls, only for Lanning to hole out at long-off next delivery.

Paige Scholfield (9no off 4) then smoked Dottin for six to reduce the requirement to five from two but the bowler held her nerve.

Defending champs London Spirit hold on for last-ball win over Welsh Fire

London Spirit made it two wins from two with a dramatic two-run win over Welsh Fire.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite Welsh Fire being in control with 15 balls to go, London Spirit pulled an unlikely The Hundred win out of the bag in Cardiff.

After being set a target of 125 to chase, Sophia Dunkley (36 off 29), Hayley Matthews (26 off 24), and Jess Jonassen (29 off 24) provided the majority of the runs required as Fire looked on their way to a first win of the season.

Indeed, having been bowled out for 124, Spirit were staring down the barrel with Welsh Fire well set on 73-1 in reply, but the home side stumbled as the finish line approached and ultimately fell short.

With seven runs needed from the final five balls, Georgia Elwiss (nine off 10) was dropped before Jonassen was run out just two balls later.

Score Summary- Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Welsh Fire 122-5 from 100 balls: Sophia Dunkley (36 from 29 balls); Grace Harris (1-4) London Spirit 124 all out from 100 balls: Charli Knott (47 off 33); Freya Davies (3-16), Katie Levick (3-26)

That left Fire needing three runs to win from just one ball and with the final delivery, Grace Harris (1-4) delivered the Elwiss wicket and kept the defending champions on the up.

In London Spirit's innings, it was Charli Knott who provided the defining knock with 47 off 33 balls.

How do matches work?

One hundred balls a side, the team with the most runs wins. It is as simple as that.

Five bowlers can bowl up to 20 balls in an innings, including five or 10 in a row.

The traditional six-ball overs seen in other forms of cricket are not used in The Hundred, with 10 balls bowled before a change of ends.

The powerplay is for the first 25 balls of an innings, with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

A 25-ball-a-side game is the minimum length that can be played in the event of wet weather.

What's next?

Originals will welcome London Spirit to Emirates Old Trafford on Monday (2.30pm start), with Invincibles heading to Edgbaston to play Birmingham Phoenix on Tuesday (2.30pm) start.

Sunday is a four-match day in The Hundred, with Southern Brave taking on Phoenix in Southampton (women's match at 11am, men's at 2.30pm), plus Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers in Nottingham (women's match at 2.30pm, men's at 6pm).

Welsh Fire are back in action on Wednesday August 13 as they host Originals (women's match at 3pm, men's match at 6.30pm).

Watch every match across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports from August 5-31.