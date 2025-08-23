The Hundred knockout permutations: Who needs what to qualify for final stages of men's and women's seasons?

The 2025 edition of The Hundred has hit the home stretch with places in the knockout stages up for grabs.

The men's and women's sides to finish first in their respective tables will secure direct qualification to the finals at Lord's on Sunday August 31.

The teams coming second and third will meet in the eliminator at The Kia Oval on Saturday August 30, with the winners of those games then also making the final.

Here is the state of play as the league phase enters its final week…

The Hundred - Men's standings Team Played Wins Losses Points Net run-rate Invincibles 7 5 2 20 +1.733 Superchargers 7 5 2 20 +0.282 Rockets 6 4 2 16 +0.483 Brave 7 3 4 12 −0.286 Spirit 7 3 4 12 −0.516 Phoenix 6 2 4 8 −0.523 Originals 6 2 4 8 −0.544 Fire 6 2 4 8 −0.611

Men's competition

Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers are certain of a top-three finish as they have 20 points with one game remaining and cannot be caught by the sides fourth or below.

Invincibles have the strongest net run-rate at the moment so are best placed to finish first and secure immediate progression to the final at Lord's on Sunday August 21.

Superchargers and Trent Rockets can also end up top of the table as things stand.

How points are scored in The Hundred? Win = four points

Tie/no result - one point

Defeat = no points

Rockets will rubberstamp a top-three finish if they beat Welsh Fire on Sunday - a result that would see Fire, Brave, Manchester Originals and Birmingham Phoenix eliminated.

Rockets could also advance with defeats in their last two games depending on other results. After Fire, they face Phoenix on Tuesday.

Brave and Spirit must win their one remaining league match and hope other results go their way, while Phoenix, Originals and Fire need to win both their remaining matches to stand a chance.

Remaining men's group fixtures

All games live on Sky Sports, all times UK and Ireland

Sunday August 24 : Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens (2.30pm)

: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens (2.30pm) Sunday August 24: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford (6pm)

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford (6pm) Monday August 25: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, The Kia Oval (6.30pm)

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, The Kia Oval (6.30pm) Tuesday August 26: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley (6.30pm)

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley (6.30pm) Wednesday August 27: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge (6.30pm)

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge (6.30pm) Thursday August 28: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl (6.30pm)

The Hundred - Women's standings Team Played Wins Losses Points Net run-rate Brave (Q) 7 7 0 28 +1.130 Superchargers 7 5 2 20 +1.027 Originals 6 4 2 16 +0.317 Spirit 7 4 3 16 +0.166 Rockets 6 2 4 8 −0.106 Invincibles (E) 7 2 5 8 −0.595 Fire (E) 6 1 5 4 −0.673 Phoenix (E) 6 1 5 4 −1.591

Women's competition

Four teams already know their fate in the women's competition with Brave securing a spot in the final after winning seven matches from seven and Invincibles, Fire and Phoenix eliminated.

Superchargers will reach the eliminator if they beat Originals at Headingley on Tuesday although their net run-rate means they could still progress with defeat depending on other results.

Originals will definitely make the play-offs with two wins from two but one could be enough, while defending champions Spirit must beat the already-eliminated Invincibles and hope for favours from other sides.

Rockets' hopes are slender as they need to beat Fire and Phoenix, and significantly boost their net run-rate, while hoping that Spirit lose their final match and Originals fails to pick up any more points.

Remaining women's group fixtures

All games live on Sky Sports, all times UK and Ireland

Sunday August 24 : Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens (11am)

: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens (11am) Sunday August 24: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford (2.30pm)

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford (2.30pm) Monday August 25: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, The Kia Oval (3pm)

Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, The Kia Oval (3pm) Tuesday August 26: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley (3pm)

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley (3pm) Wednesday August 27: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge (3pm)

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge (3pm) Thursday August 28: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, Utilita Bowl (3pm)

What is net run-rate?

This is used to separate teams on the same number of points during a league format, in the way that goal difference does in football.

Net run-rate in The Hundred is the average runs scored by a team over 100 balls in each game minus the average runs scored against them over 100 balls in each game.

When are the knockout stages in The Hundred?