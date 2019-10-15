The Premier League is back on Sky Sports this week - check out what's in store.
Premier League
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City - Saturday October 19, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 5.30pm
Manchester United vs Liverpool - Sunday October 20, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 4.30pm
Sheffield United vs Arsenal - Monday October 21, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 8pm
Southampton vs Leicester - Friday October 25, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 8pm
Burnley vs Chelsea - Saturday October 26, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 5.30pm
Newcastle vs Wolves - Sunday October 27, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Tottenham - Sunday October 27, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 4.30pm
Championship
Other Sky Bet EFL games live on Sky Sports in October...
Cardiff vs Sheffield Wednesday - Friday October 18, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.45pm
Blackburn vs Huddersfield - Saturday October 19, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 12.30pm
Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich - Sunday October 20, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 12pm
Wigan vs Nottingham Forest - Sunday October 20, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 2pm
QPR vs Reading - Tuesday October 22, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.45pm
Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough - Wednesday October 23, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds - Saturday October 26, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 12.30pm
Swansea vs Cardiff - Sunday October 27, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 12pm
QPR vs Brentford - Monday 28 October, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.45pm
Scottish Premiership
Livingston vs Rangers - Sunday November 10, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 3pm
St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - Sunday November 24, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 3pm
Ross County vs Celtic - Sunday December 1, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 12pm
Aberdeen vs Rangers - Wednesday December 4, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 7.45pm
Motherwell vs Rangers - Sunday December 15, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 12pm
Hearts vs Hibs - Thursday December 26, live on Sky Sports Football, Kick-off 12.30pm
Celtic vs Rangers - Sunday December 29, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off 12.30pm
MLS
