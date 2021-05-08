Former Arsenal and England forward Rachel Yankey heaped praise on Chelsea Women ahead of what could be a momentous final day for them in the WSL

Chelsea have "set the standard" across women's football this season and are in "pole position" to wrap up the Women's Super League (WSL) title on Sunday, says Rachel Yankey.

Defending champions Chelsea hope to clinch the title when they face Reading on the final day of the league season, with Manchester City, who are two points behind, travelling to West Ham and poised to capitalise on any slip-ups.

The Women's Champions League final against Barcelona then follows on May 16 for Chelsea, and a historic quadruple is still a possibility with the FA Cup up for grabs and the Women's League Cup already secured.

"They have definitely set the standard, they have made a mark," Yankey, the former Arsenal and England forward, told Sky Sports News.

"They wanted to push on and get to the Champions League final, they made it clear that was their aim and build a squad to be able to do that.

"Now it is all about making sure they win the final. Obviously, there are more trophies to be able to win, like making sure that they win their game [on Sunday] and win the league.

"They are in pole position. They have got a tough game against Reading, who are a difficult side to play against, but I think Chelsea have enough about their squad to win the game and go on to win the title."

1:53 Anita Asante believes her former club Chelsea have the strength in depth and mentality to complete the quadruple this season

It is not just the small matter of silverware at stake, it also promises to be a thrilling end to the season at the other end of the table with up to four sides battling to avoid the drop.

Yankey praised the competitiveness and high standards set across the league, particularly considering the backdrop of playing without fans during a pandemic.

0:22 Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes says her side's run to the Champions League final means it's been tougher for them to challenge for the WSL title

However, she believes Chelsea remain the side to catch next season, complimenting Blues manager Emma Hayes and the team for cultivating a winning mentality.

"Next season it will be about keeping the players, to strive to push on and do it all again which is a difficult task in itself," Yankey said of Chelsea.

"It seems like Emma Hayes has got a happy squad there, and a squad that has really got the mentality that they want to win everything."