There's a big month of women's golf coming up on Sky Sports, where Europeans will be defending titles at the AIG Women's Open and the Solheim Cup

World No 1 Nelly Korda will begin her bid for a second major victory of the season alongside Nasa Hataoka and England's Charley Hull for the first two rounds at the AIG Women's Open.

Korda has raced to the top of the women's world rankings after three LPGA Tour wins this season, including a maiden major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the Olympic golf medallist now looking to build on her impressive 2021 with further success in the final women's major of the year.

The 23-year-old will start at 8.09am on Thursday morning and is in one of the marquee groups over the first two days at Carnoustie, where Germany's Sophia Popov will begin her title defence alongside former major champion Sei Young Kim and six-time LPGA Tour winner Jessica Korda.

ANA Inspiration champion Patty Tavatanakit has been grouped with former majors winners Danielle Kang and A Lim Kim, while Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson go out alongside reigning US Women's champion Yuka Saso.

Georgia Hall, Britain's most recent female major winner after her win at this event in 2018, has been paired with American Megan Khang and Scottish amateur Louise Duncan - who secured her spot in the field with a record-breaking win at the Women's Amateur Championship earlier this year.

Kelsey MacDonald, one of five Scottish players in action this week, will have the honour of getting this year's contest underway on home soil when she hits the opening tee shot as part of the first group out at 6.30am.

This week's event is also the final opportunity for players to impress ahead of the Solheim Cup squads being finalised, with Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew having one of her potential picks - Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom - in her group over the first two days.

2019 Solheim Cup winners Celine Boutier and Anne van Dam go out in an all-European threeball with Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen, who topped the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit last season and will feature for Team Europe in Ohio next month.

Sky Sports will show extended coverage from the final women's major of 2021, with seven hours of live coverage and one-hour daily highlights available for all four rounds on Sky Sports Golf.

Thursday's notable tee times (all BST)

0652 Celine Boutier (Fra), Anne van Dam (Ned), Emily K Pedersen (Den)

0714 Amy Yang (Kor), In Chee Gun (Kor), Mel Reid (Eng)

0747 Danielle Kang (USA), Patty Tavatanakit (Tha), A Lim Kim (Kor)

0809 Nelly Korda (USA), Nasa Hataoka (Jpn), Charley Hull (Eng)

1205 Sophia Popov (Ger), Sei Young Kim (Kor), Jessica Korda (USA)

1227 Inbee Park (Kor), Yealimi Noh (USA), Leona Maguire (Irl)

1249 Brooke Henderson (Can), Yuka Saso (Phi), Lexi Thompson (USA)

