US Open: Coco Gauff defeats Aryna Sabalenka to win her maiden Grand Slam in New York

Roger Federer has showcased his superb through-the-leg 'tweener' shots on multiple occasions at the US Open

Coco Gauff saw her dreams come true as the American teenager beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6 6-3 6-2 to claim her first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

The 19-year-old became the first American teenager to triumph at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999.

Sabalenka will be the new world No 1 on Monday after a remarkably consistent year in which she won the Australian Open and reached the semi-finals in Paris and at Wimbledon.

But that will be scant consolation for the 25-year-old from Belarus after she put herself in a position to win her second Grand Slam title only to fold as Gauff claimed her first, thrilling a raucous crowd with a memorable victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Gauff also becomes the first American to win a US Open title since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

