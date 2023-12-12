Mary Earps' replica England goalkeeper shirt sells out within hours again

Mary Earps' replica England goalkeeper shirts have again sold out within hours of going on sale on Monday.

England kit manufacturer Nike were criticised when they did not make replica goalkeeper kits available for purchase before last summer's tournament.

Earps said it was "hurtful" fans could not buy her replica goalkeeper's shirt.

However, they then announced a U-turn in October, allowing fans to buy the women's home, away and third goalkeeper shirts through the FA website, but even with no formal announcement about their availability, all available supply was quickly snapped up.

England supporters were then given another chance to secure the goalkeeper jersey ahead of Christmas, with the FA announcing women's and junior sizes would go on sale at 8am on Monday December 11 and the much larger batch of Earps' shirts almost completely sold out the same day.

Earps acknowledged the news by taking to Instagram to write: "We did it gang".

The Manchester United goalkeeper won the Golden Glove at the World Cup, where she saved a penalty in the Lionesses' 1-0 final defeat to Spain.

In September, the 30-year-old was also named England Women's Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season and she came fifth in the voting for the 2023 Ballon d'Or Feminin award - the highest-ever ranking for a goalkeeper - and kept a Women's Super League record 14 clean sheets for United last season.

Earps has also been named one of six nominees on the shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Nike had previously come under fire from fans and Earps herself during the Women's World Cup in August, with fans able to purchase the Lionesses' outfield home and away shirts, shorts and socks - but no goalkeeper kit.

Nike originally defended its decision in the days after the final, saying they were "working towards solutions for future tournaments".

Earps called the decision "hugely disappointing and very hurtful" before the brand announced a U-turn less than a week later, and announced a "limited" supply of shirts would be available to purchase which then sold out within hours.

