Batista confirms WWE retirement following WrestleMania loss to Triple H

Batista has revealed the match he had against Triple H at WrestleMania will be his last in WWE.

'The Animal' lost to his former Evolution partner in a match at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday night in which Triple H would have been forced to retire if he loss.

It was Batista who took the defeat, however, and he has confirmed in a post on Instagram he will not be returning to the ring.

"To all the WWE fans across the world that gave me the opportunity to suspend your disbelief, thank you," he wrote in the post.

"From the biggest part of my heart thank you for letting me entertain you. Tonight was my story book ending and I wanted to leave you with all I had to give.

"I'll miss this theater of violence more than I can express in words but I am officially retiring from Sports Entertainment. I'm proud of what I've accomplished, I leave in great health, and without a doubt the show will go on. I had a hell of a run. Thank you for the journey."

Batista had been inactive as a wrestler since 2014 and has established himself as a Hollywood actor in that time, notably for his portrayal of Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.