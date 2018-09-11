WWE Raw: Mick Foley to referee Universal title match at Hell In A Cell

Mick Foley will find himself back in a Hell In A Cell match on Sunday night

Mick Foley will be the special guest referee for the Universal title match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at Hell In A Cell, it was confirmed on last night's Raw.

The Hardcore Legend knows the punishing match type better than perhaps anyone, having been famously thrown off the top of a Cell by The Undertaker 20 years ago.

Foley had not been seen on Raw since being fired by Stephanie McMahon last year but made an appearance to commemorate the passing of two decades since that iconic match.

He did so by interrupting Elias, who was not impressed to have his latest musical interlude cut short, and even less impressed when Foley - in the general manager role for a one-off decision - ordered him to face Finn Balor in a match later in the show.

Last night's confrontation between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman ended with a Samoan Drop off the commentary desk and through the stage

The match Foley will take charge of - Reigns' first defence of the Universal title he won from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam - is set to be a typically brutal one.

Reigns and his Shield cohorts found themselves ordered from the arena in New Orleans by acting general manager Baron Corbin, who promised them "jail time" and a loss of their respective titles as an alternative.

But that was not enough to soothe Strowman, who led a fruitless search for the champion around the Smoothie King Center which ended with him in the ring and calling out his Hell In A Cell opponent.

Reigns duly appeared and a brawl ensued, ending only when Reigns gave Strowman a Samoan Drop off the commentary desk and through the stage floor.

Triple H says all that is left of The Undertaker is his reputation

Following last week's surprise appearance by The Undertaker on Raw, Triple H issued his response, saying he felt the Phenom had violated the code of "mutual respect" which had been in place in the build-up to their match at Super Show-Down next month.

He also decided The Undertaker has perhaps lost some of the respect he had for himself and that all that was left of him was his reputation following his gruelling matches against Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

The Game did, however, agree with one thing Undertaker said. Now it's personal. And he ended his message to The Phenom in personal fashion: "Out of the last little bit of respect I have left for you, Deadman, I will put you down."