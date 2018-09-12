WWE SmackDown: Who won Hell In A Cell title shot?

1:48 The New Day learned their Hell In A Cell opponents on Tuesday night's SmackDown The New Day learned their Hell In A Cell opponents on Tuesday night's SmackDown

Rusev and Aiden English were celebrating a very happy Rusev Day after beating The Bar to earn a crack at the SmackDown tag titles at Hell In A Cell.

Cesaro and Sheamus seemed to have the match in the bag when the latter lined up a Brogue Kick on a grounded Rusev after several minutes of back-and-forth action.

But Aiden English shoved his team-mate out of the way, taking the kick himself and allowing Rusev time and space to land a huge Machka Kick on the Celtic Warrior for the three-count.

The New Day will therefore put their belts on the line at Sunday night's Sky Sports Box Office event, where they will be hoping to make it an unhappy Rusev Day.

Becky Lynch - disguised as a fan - attacked Charlotte Flair on Tuesday night's show

Charlotte Flair completed a good win against the hard-working and talented Sonya Deville, forcing her to tap-out with her trademark Figure Eight submission finisher.

But Flair's night was not over. As she posed for photographs with fans, she found herself on the receiving end of a sneak attack from someone in the crowd.

That someone turned out to be Becky Lynch - complete with black wig and glasses - who continued the attack, levelling the SmackDown women's champion with a series of kicks and the Dis-Arm-Her armbar.

Jeff Hardy put one over Randy Orton ahead of their Hell In A Cell clash

The record books will show that Jeff Hardy won his match against Shinsuke Nakamura on this episode of SmackDown, taking a disqualification verdict after he was attacked by Randy Orton.

But the true victory came after the bell, when Hardy was able to not only fend off Orton but also batter his Hell In A Cell opponent with a string of chair shots.

Will that provide a clue as to the outcome of their battle inside the steel structure on Sunday night?