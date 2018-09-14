Jeff Hardy says fans will not forget what he does at Hell In A Cell

Jeff Hardy has promised fans an unforgettable moment when he makes his Hell in a Cell debut against Randy Orton on Sky Sports Box Office this Sunday.

Hardy goes up against The Viper inside WWE's most punishing structure at the Hell in a Cell pay per view - the very first time he will feature in such a bout.

While it's Hardy's maiden adventure inside the cell, he's up against an opponent in Orton who is a relative veteran - a fact not lost on the high-flying daredevil.

Hardy spoke to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday and acknowledged that the Apex Predator was an ideal combatant with which to mark off another big tick in his WWE 'to do' list.

He said: "Oh for sure, and I know Randy very, very well and we have a long history of feuding.

"I've been watching Hell in a Cell matches for the last two or three weeks and he has been in six or seven I believe, is he is very familiar with that structure.

"That is one thing that I'm not as I have never actually been inside Hell in a Cell, but I have got a lot of big ideas and I'm going to try and pull them off!"

There is not much Hardy has not done in WWE - from his tag-team exploits with brother Matt, who his own storied singles career around the globe.

Hardy and Orton have a vicious rivalry going into Sunday's match

He concedes Sunday's encounter is a major milestone in his unforgettable highlight reel of a career - and it came as little surprise he dropped a hint of something big to come.

"I've been talking about it for the last eight years and it's the one thing I have never done," he added.

"Here we are - I'm in Hell in a Cell. Now it's time to see what I can do in there and it is going to be very memorable and I'll do something that people won't forget."