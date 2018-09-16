WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

WWE: Has Matt Hardy retired from active competition?

Last Updated: 16/09/18 1:09pm

Matt Hardy recently had a run with the Raw tag team titles alongside Bray Wyatt
Matt Hardy recently had a run with the Raw tag team titles alongside Bray Wyatt

Matt Hardy has posted a video on social media saying he may have made his final appearance in a WWE ring.

In the one-minute, forty-second clip, posted on Hardy's Twitter account, he says it is time to "go home" and spend more time with his family.
2:51
We have picked out our favourite Matt Hardy moments from his WWE career including his return at WrestleMania 33
We have picked out our favourite Matt Hardy moments from his WWE career including his return at WrestleMania 33

Five weeks ago, Hardy commented on social media that his spine and pelvis had begun to fuse together and he has only wrestled once on Raw since the end of July, although he has been a regular competitor at live events.

"There's been quite a lot of speculation for quite a while online if I'm going to be wrestling any longer or not and WWE fortunately let me fulfil all of my advertised commitments but here in Corpus Christi was the last advertised commitment that I had," he said.

"I never say never but here in Corpus Christi is most likely the last time you will ever see Woken Matt Hardy in a WWE ring.

"I've got a wife and two young kids. It's time for me to go, time for me to go home."

Hardy's brother Jeff is scheduled to face Randy Orton in a Cell match at WWE Hell In A Cell on Sky Sports Box Office tonight.

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Hell In A Cell!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Hell in a Cell predictions!

Sky Sports Pass

Watch the Premier League for just £7.99.

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2018 Sky UK