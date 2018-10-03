WATCH: Randy Orton snaps Tye Dillinger's finger in latest act of brutality

2:24 Randy Orton trapped Tye Dillinger's finger before bending it back in a gruesome SmackDown moment Randy Orton trapped Tye Dillinger's finger before bending it back in a gruesome SmackDown moment

Randy Orton has shown a new thirst for brutality since returning to SmackDown - and this week demonstrated it on Tye Dillinger's finger.

Orton is seemingly not content with providing one of the "must watch, but can't bear to look" moments of 2018 when he pushed a screwdriver through Jeff Hardy's ear at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view

His sadism now focused on Dillinger, he left the Perfect 10 in perfect agony after his latest Tuesday night assault.

The pair were scheduled for a match but before it even started, Dillinger attempted to seize an advantage by launching an early attack on The Viper. Bad move.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

First Orton used the ringside furniture to soften up his opponent before once again exhibiting an inventive streak of which the best Game of Thrones torture specialists would be proud.

What happened next has to be seen to be believed - click on the video if you can stomach it - although there is one question remaining: Is Dillinger still the perfect 10 if he now only has nine fingers?