Randy Orton's top 10 sadistic moments

4:14 Randy Orton is no stranger to the type of violence he inflicted on Jeff Hardy at Hell In A Cell Randy Orton is no stranger to the type of violence he inflicted on Jeff Hardy at Hell In A Cell

The beatdown Randy Orton put on Jeff Hardy at Hell In A Cell was not the first time the Viper has crossed the line of violence.

It may have been the first time such a display of sadism has involved a screwdriver, of course, but Orton is no stranger to taking things just that little bit too far.

We have ranked the top 10 most sadistic Orton moments, with the carnage he wreaked at Sunday night's pay-per-view surely a strong contender to be added to the list...