Charlotte Flair says WWE's Evolution event is a game changer for women's sport

Charlotte Flair has been at the forefront of WWE's push of female talent

Charlotte Flair has said that October's marquee WWE Evolution event will be a 'game changer' for women's wrestling - and that they'll prove the company's women can match their male counterparts.

WWE has led the charge on a women's evolution in recent years with Flair very much spearheading that attack alongside her fellow Four Horsewomen Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks.

The past few years has seen female talent in the company breakthrough as they've main-evented pay-per-views and stolen the show at countless events.

Smackdown's self-styled Queen wants to help them prove a point, though, as the all-female event, held in New York on October 28, looms large.

The 32-year-old spoke to Sky Sports and media around the world this week and was insistent that the night-long occasion will be the perfect proving ground for stars from the past, present and future.

"I think the event as a whole is a game-changer," said Flair, who challenges for Becky Lynch's SmackDown championship at Super Show-Down tomorrow morning.

Flair is no stranger to huge events, being involved in one of the feature matches at this year's WrestleMania

"But I think once people tune in to watch the pay-per-view, they'll realise that there is no difference between male and female superstars.

"[They'll see] that the women are just as captivating and as athletic and are as good at storytelling as the men are.

"WWE is giving us that platform and opportunity to show what we can do, and I think that is a really important message for people all over the world.

"The women's star power is just like watching a men's match and you're going to see an entire show of it."

You can watch Flair alongside Trish Stratus and all your favourite female superstars in action at the inaugural WWE Evolution on October 28 live on Sky Sports Box Office.