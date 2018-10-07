WWE Super Show-Down: Five things we learned from the big event in Melbourne

2:06 Watch the best moments from WWE Super Show-Down from the Melbourne Cricket Ground! Watch the best moments from WWE Super Show-Down from the Melbourne Cricket Ground!

Just one piece of WWE championship gold changed hands in the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday morning but there were plenty of twists and turns Down Under.

Hometown hero Buddy Murphy walked out of the arena with the Cruiserweight title after defeating Cedric Alexander but their match was far from the only avenue for drama.

We pick out the five key takeaways from Super Show-Down and what it might all mean for the immediate WWE future...

The Undertaker chokeslammed Shawn Michaels through a table at Super Show-Down

All roads lead to Undertaker v HBK

The main event at Super Show-Down between Undertaker and Triple H split opinion.

Some people feel it was too long, too slow, involved too many weapon and interference spots and was an indicator that nostalgia is best left in the past.

Others felt it was a glorious return to the days of characters, psychology and storytelling from four of the masters of that particular element of the business.

The one thing everyone seems united on, however, is that it will lead to another match, possibly a tag match and possibly a singles match between Taker and Shawn Michaels.

The prospect of that is a debate worthy of several thousand words so let's cut straight to the chase. If they're going to do it, it has to be at WrestleMania.

Samoa Joe came up short in his bid for the WWE title but his feud with AJ Styles established him as one of the best in the business

What next for Samoa Joe?

In his feud with AJ Styles, Samoa Joe proved he is one of the best characters and in-ring performers in WWE today.

Very few can match his intensity and authenticity inside or outside the ring and, leading up to Super Show-Down, it felt like this would be the moment he was coronated as a top-tier champion.

But Styles won, so where does that leave Joe?

One option could be for him to take some time out with a storyline injury and return even more determined to take the title from Styles, a plot which makes sense considering the lack of face opponents at the top of the SmackDown card.

Another could be a heel-against-heel battle for the United States title with Shinsuke Nakamura, who is not currently involved in anything and could do with a strong series of matches to breathe life into his main roster career.

Daniel Bryan's rapid-fire win over The Miz puts him in line to face AJ Styles in what could be a superb match

Can Daniel Bryan avoid the 'Nakamura curse'?

When Shinsuke Nakamura won the Royal Rumble and named AJ Styles as his selected opponent, a ripple of excitement was sent through WWE fans.

Mouths watered at the prospect of two of the best in the business throwing down in a dream match at WrestleMania. But the match itself, many felt, did not live up to those lofty expectations.

The same will also be the case when Styles defends against Daniel Bryan, who saw off The Miz in short order at Super Show-Down in what appears to be the end of their program together.

Nobody really knows what went wrong in the Styles-Nakamura matches except that the chemistry wasn't quite there and the duo didn't quite click.

Because of that, Styles-Bryan will be scrutinised more closely but they are capable of great things together.

The match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair is Evolution's hottest in prospect

Lynch and Flair should main-event Evolution

There was no widely-anticipated turn by Nikki Bella on Ronda Rousey at Super Show-Down and so the women's match with the most heat at this point is the one between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Business in the women's division will have to pick up between now and October 28 because as it stands there are very few rivalries which need to be settled at WWE's all-women pay-per-view.

Lynch-Flair is a banker. The pair both got strong crowd reactions on Saturday morning and Lynch's character, in particular, is being very nicely developed.

Unless Rousey and (presumably) Bella can generate lots of spice in the next three weeks, the SmackDown women's title match has to go on last at Evolution.

The Super Show-Down set takes shape at the enormous MCG . Will the event inspire more foreign trips for WWE?

Huge international shows are the future

There is a theory that shows like Super Show-Down, and the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in April, are pitched somewhere between a non-televised live event and an actual WWE pay-per-view.

They contain, it is believed, just enough star power and big matches to make them feel special but no title changes or significant storyline events to protect the North American fanbase from feeling alienated.

But if WWE is to present itself as a truly global company then they must make major shows in overseas markets a much more regular occurrence.

For now, the main stumbling block is funding but with the share price continuing to rise and the measures for success now being based around metrics which apply on a global scale (for example, social media hits and YouTube views as opposed to domestic television ratings) there will be an increased enthusiasm to take the show on the road.

And who knows, one day that might even mean an event in the United Kingdom.