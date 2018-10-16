WWE Raw: Three-man team falls apart

3:00 Drew McIntyre laid out Braun Strowman after a fraught main event on Raw Drew McIntyre laid out Braun Strowman after a fraught main event on Raw

One of Raw's top factions is in tatters after weeks of difficulties ending in explosive violence on last night's episode.

The trio of Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler would appear to be an alliance no more after their loss to The Shield, a result sealed after a Shield Bomb on Ziggler.

The Show-Off had earlier qualified for the World Cup at Crown Jewel by beating Dean Ambrose, who walked out on Seth Rollins despite his attempts at a post-match reconciliation.

Ambrose had earlier provided an assist for Rollins to beat McIntyre and book his own place at the World Cup tournament, which takes place at the Sky Sports Box Office event on November 2 in Saudi Arabia.

Tensions have been running high among the Shield members for several weeks

But while the cracks in the Shield's armour are barely visible, the divisions in their opposing faction were laid bare for all to see when Strowman took his frustrations out on Ziggler at the end of last night's show, only to walk into a Monster-sized Claymore from the other half of the Raw tag-team champions.

The Scottish Psychopath then silently walked back to the locker room as Strowman struggled to get to his feet, a war between two of Monday night's biggest men seemingly set.

Ronda Rousey delivered arguably the best promo of her WWE career last night

Rousey rips into the Bella Twins

In what was probably her best promo since joining WWE nine months ago, Ronda Rousey left nothing behind as she subjected Nikki and Brie Bella to an emphatic verbal assault.

4:58 Rousey went on a rampage in pursuit of retribution against the Bellas Rousey went on a rampage in pursuit of retribution against the Bellas

Nothing, it seemed, was off limits in a barrage which blurred the lines between fact and fiction, and called the Twins out for subjects ranging from stealing their partners' movesets to Nikki's failed relationship with John Cena.

It was more than enough for the Bellas, who called out their personal security team, only to look on in horror as three of them were laid low by the ultra fired-up women's champion Rousey.

Brothers of Destruction respond to DX

Brothers of Destruction respond to DX

Kane and The Undertaker sent their message in reply to D-Generation X in the form of a piece-to-camera video recorded in an eerie and cockroach-infested boiler room.

The gist of the message was that Shawn Michaels had not stayed retired out of respect but out of fear of being humiliated by Taker again and again.

All of those fears, the Phenom said, will come true at Crown Jewel, where the Brothers would have three words for their opponents: Rest in peace.

Sasha Banks was back on Raw after a one-month absence as back-up for Natalya

Banks makes fighting return

Sasha Banks was back on Raw after more than a month, lining up alongside Bayley to provide back-up for Natalya in her singles match against Riott Squad leader Ruby Riott.

Natalya had Riott beat with a Sharpshooter, only for Sarah Logan to knock her out of it with a chop-block, which led to the back-ups to converge on the ring in a post-match melee.

The heels were briefly on top before Bayley and Banks demonstrated their unity once again to drill Liv Morgan with their double-team finisher and emphatically mark Banks' return.