Chris Jericho: The Rock can become United States President

The Rock - widely regarded as one of the most charismatic superstars in WWE history - has spoken about a run for President in 2024 or 2028

Chris Jericho believes fellow WWE legend The Rock can "absolutely" become President of the United States.

Dwayne Johnson - who was the highest-paid male actor in Hollywood in 2017 - has spoken about his dream of running for the Presidency on several previous occasions.

He admits he would need some political experience before making a bid for the Oval Office but Jericho believes that might not even be necessary ahead of a mooted campaign in 2024 or 2028.

When asked on Larry King Now if he felt Johnson had a chance of becoming the President, Jericho said: "Absolutely. We live in a world now, I call it 'The era of the celebrity President'.

"(It) started with (Barack) Obama a little bit, and now with (Donald) Trump. No previous experience, knows how to work a camera, knows how to be charismatic.

"That's what you need to be the President now. We've already established that. You don't have to be a Governor. You don't even have to be a Senator."