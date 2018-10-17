WATCH: Vince McMahon's dance break on SmackDown 1000!

4:59 WWE chairman Vince McMahon was in the mood for dancing on SmackDown 1000 last night! WWE chairman Vince McMahon was in the mood for dancing on SmackDown 1000 last night!

Have you ever been curious as to what Vince McMahon's dance moves look like now the WWE chairman has reached the grand old age of 73?

Well, now you can find out, thanks to R-Truth, Carmella and the 1000th episode of SmackDown.

Truth TV has already delivered several memorable moments in its (very brief) run, with its hosts showing superb chemistry and interaction which has delighted the WWE fans.

It has also helped regenerate the much-loved Truth and has added another layer of development to Carmella's character.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

One of its key features is the "dance break" - a seven-second musical interlude during which the hosts and guests, ahem, bust some moves in the squared circle.

The tradition is for Truth to make the call but when your guest is Vince McMahon himself, tradition goes out of the window.

And so it proved as the big, big boss ordered a "dance break" during SmackDown 1000's Truth TV, leading to some very interesting shapes being thrown by himself and his offspring, Shane and Stephanie.

Click on the video above to relive the moment in all its glory and don't miss the repeat of SmackDown 1000 at 10pm tonight on Sky Sports Action HD.