Shane McMahon: Ronda Rousey is keeping it real in WWE

Ronda Rousey continues to develop her WWE character

Shane McMahon has praised the way Ronda Rousey has adapted to WWE and her ongoing character development.

Rousey's transition from mixed martial arts to sports entertainment has been a resounding success, with the former UFC champion putting in several in-ring performances which have drawn widespread praise.

The 31-year-old continues to make progress in terms of her microphone skills, as proved by her promo on Raw this week, which is regarded as the best of her career so far.

Rousey takes on Nikki Bella for the Raw women's championship at the Evolution pay-per-view live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 28, and goes into that contest with a ringing endorsement from Shane O Mac.

"She had a lot of skills from her MMA background and her judo background and she's adapted them very well to us," he said in an interview with the Opie Radio podcast.

4:58 Ronda Rousey went on a rampage in pursuit of retribution against Nikki & Brie Bella this week Ronda Rousey went on a rampage in pursuit of retribution against Nikki & Brie Bella this week

"All of her skills easily translate and from being the movies and stuff like that, she's learning how to take care of her personality and how that flows in.

"She's getting the blend of both. She's having a great time, she's keeping it extremely real and the fanbase is loving that aspect of it."

Shane's sister Stephanie McMahon has been at the forefront of promoting women's wrestling in WWE and he believes many of the company's female superstars have now overtaken their male counterparts.

"We've got an all-female pay-per-view and the women have surpassed a lot of the men in terms of their in-ring quality, how hard they work and they want it more," he said.

"It's like an up-and-coming rookie, sometimes they want it more than the top dog and that's especially true in the fight game or in WWE."