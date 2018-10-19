Chelsea Green among seven new WWE recruits for NXT Performance Center

Seven new recruits have been signed to WWE's Performance Center

Popular women's wrestler Chelsea Green is among seven new recruits confirmed for WWE's developmental territory NXT.

Green, who was trained by Lance Storm and whose partner is WWE superstar Zack Ryder, is joined on the women's side of the new additions by Mia Yim, who has participated in both editions of the Mae Young Classic to date.

Mexican luchador Humberto Carillo, who has competed in his home country and in Japan, has also signed. His uncle, the late Hector Garza, a master of the corkscrew plancha wrestled in both WCW and WWE at the height of the Monday Night War in the 1990s.

Punishment Martinez, an exponent of the Goju-ryu form of karate and winner of Ring of Honor's Survival of the Fittest tournament in 2017, has joined, while the acquisition of former UFC competitor Matt Riddle has also been confirmed.

Former rugby league player Daniel Vidot is heading to Orlando

Six-foot-two, 230-pound Daniel Vidot of Queensland, Australia, arrives from the world of professional rugby having played in the NRL for the Brisbane Broncos, Gold Coast Titans, Canberra Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons and for Salford in Super League.

Towering over the rest of the recruits is 7ft 3 in, 370-pound Jordan Omogbehin. Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, the imposing Omogbehin played college basketball at the University of South Florida and Morgan State University in Baltimore.