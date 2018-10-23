Ronda and Nikki make Evolution title match official

4:40 One week after they exchanged several jaw-dropping insults, Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella step into the ring to solidify their title match for WWE Evolution, the first-ever all women's pay-per-view. One week after they exchanged several jaw-dropping insults, Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella step into the ring to solidify their title match for WWE Evolution, the first-ever all women's pay-per-view.

WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella made their match at WWE Evolution official with a contract signing on last night's edition of Raw.

'Rowdy' Ronda defends her title this Sunday 28 October live on Sky Sports Box Office against the woman who turned her back on Rousey a few weeks ago.

With the ink drying on the contract, the champ vowed to end Nikki at Evolution before leaving the ring.

Another match was booked for the first ever all-female event, with Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya taking on the Riott Squad.

Ruby Riott gained momentum for her faction heading into the event however, defeating Banks in singles competition on Raw.

Ambrose unleashes brutal assault

Dean Ambrose spectacularly turned on Seth Rollins moments after they took the Raw Tag-Team titles from Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

The Lunatic Fringe dropped Rollins with Dirty Deeds and rained down shots on the former World Champion, tossing him outside the ring and hitting another Dirty Deeds, this time on the concrete floor.

Tensions had been high in The Shield over recent weeks, with Ambrose walking out on his teammates at the end of last week's Raw.

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

Brothers of Destruction send eerie warning to DX

With WWE Crown Jewel fast approaching, Triple H and Shawn Michaels arrived on Raw to address their showdown with Kane and The Undertaker.

D-Generation X dismissed the suggestion they are too old to be a serious threat to The Brothers of Destruction, instead promising they were coming to Crown Jewel to settle the score.

3:10 Moments after their emotional Raw Tag Team Title victory, Dean Ambrose unleashes a stunning assault on Seth Rollins. Moments after their emotional Raw Tag Team Title victory, Dean Ambrose unleashes a stunning assault on Seth Rollins.

But before they could finish, the infamous bell tolls rang out and Kane and The Undertaker appeared on the TitanTron.

The Brothers of Destruction told DX they would regret returning to the ring and that their first match against them would be their last in WWE.

Strowman confronts Paul Heyman

After Roman Reigns announced he was relinquishing the WWE Universal Champion to battle leukaemia, Paul Heyman made his way to the ring to discuss Crown Jewel and the title showdown between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

4:47 In the wake of the news that Braun Strowman will battle Brock Lesnar for the vacant Universal Title, The Monster Among Men delivers a message to The Beast's Advocate. In the wake of the news that Braun Strowman will battle Brock Lesnar for the vacant Universal Title, The Monster Among Men delivers a message to The Beast's Advocate.

The Advocate paid an emotional tribute to Reigns and the sacrifice he was making, saying the WWE Universal Championship deserves the very best any man has to offer it. He then claimed only one man was capable of filling Reigns' shoes - Brock Lesnar.

It wasn't long before Strowman hit the scene to stamp all over Heyman's words. The Monster Among Men vowed to destroy Lesnar and bring the Universal title to Raw every week.

And after he's beaten Leukaemia, Strowman said a title shot would be waiting for Reigns.