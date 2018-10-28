Vickie Guerrero says Eddie Guerrero's legacy lives on

0:56 Vickie Guerrero tells Sky Sports what it means to her that the current crop of WWE female Superstars look up to her late husband, Eddie Vickie Guerrero tells Sky Sports what it means to her that the current crop of WWE female Superstars look up to her late husband, Eddie

Ahead of Evolution, Vickie Guerrero spoke to Sky Sports about the legacy of her late husband Eddie Guerrero, and the enormous influence he has had on the superstars of today.

Eddie was one of the most popular wrestlers on the entire roster before his untimely death back in 2005, with numerous Superstars in the women's division citing him as the person who inspired them to forge a career in the WWE.

Former Smackdown and Raw General Manager Vickie, whose screeching catchphrase "Excuse Me!" became a staple of WWE programming a decade ago, retired from the wrestling world in 2014. She spoke to Sky Sports in New York ahead of Sunday's event.

Eddie Guerrero was a hugely popular wrestler

She said: "Eddie's legacy still lives on, even though he's not with us today I'm still living his love through how he affected everyone else. He's alive and well in the wrestling industry.

"Even when I performed in the ring I always had Eddie in my corner so he's never left us. He's always going to be around everyone, so I think for the women in WWE today to come up to me and say how special he was, it means a lot to me and my daughters."