WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

WWE: Ronda Rousey v Becky Lynch confirmed for Survivor Series

Last Updated: 30/10/18 10:49am
1:06
Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will clash at Survivor Series in a meeting of WWE's women's champions
Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will clash at Survivor Series in a meeting of WWE's women's champions

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will go head-to-head in a battle of WWE's women's champions at Survivor Series.

In what is the first match confirmed for this year's event - which will be live on Sky Sports Box Office on November 18 - the two leading lights of the female division will square off in a non-title contest.

Lynch successfully defended her SmackDown crown in a last-woman-standing match, while Rousey retained the Raw strap against Nikki Bella at Evolution.

The hugely-popular Irish star set the ball rolling with a tweet which contained a screenshot confirming Rousey has followed her on Twitter with the caption: "She tried".

WWE Late Night Raw

October 30, 2018, 9:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

The match was confirmed on Monday night's Raw, and footage was played of a confrontation between the two backstage at Evolution.

Lynch interrupted an interview with Rousey with an awkward exchange in which both women, championship belts on their shoulders, pointedly referred to each other as "champ".

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Crown Jewel!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

SmackDown Reigns' revelation!

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2018 Sky UK