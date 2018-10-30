WWE: Ronda Rousey v Becky Lynch confirmed for Survivor Series

1:06 Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will clash at Survivor Series in a meeting of WWE's women's champions Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will clash at Survivor Series in a meeting of WWE's women's champions

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will go head-to-head in a battle of WWE's women's champions at Survivor Series.

In what is the first match confirmed for this year's event - which will be live on Sky Sports Box Office on November 18 - the two leading lights of the female division will square off in a non-title contest.

Lynch successfully defended her SmackDown crown in a last-woman-standing match, while Rousey retained the Raw strap against Nikki Bella at Evolution.

The hugely-popular Irish star set the ball rolling with a tweet which contained a screenshot confirming Rousey has followed her on Twitter with the caption: "She tried".

WWE Late Night Raw Live on

The match was confirmed on Monday night's Raw, and footage was played of a confrontation between the two backstage at Evolution.

Lynch interrupted an interview with Rousey with an awkward exchange in which both women, championship belts on their shoulders, pointedly referred to each other as "champ".